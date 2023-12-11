How Gaza’s resilience has challenged Israel’s preparedness for a prolonged conflict.

By Elijah J. Magnier:

After more than two months of conflict, Israeli forces entered northern and southern Gaza from multiple directions. Initially, their entry into the north was aimed not only at displacing residents to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the appearance of victory for international consumption, but also at demolishing the area to render it uninhabitable after the conflict. This strategy effectively left parts of Gaza under the control of local resistance groups, who fought the invading forces in devastated areas. The tactic was to force hand-to-hand combat, minimising the impact of artillery and aerial bombardment. Despite worldwide protests condemning the Palestinian deaths, Western leaders’ support for Israel remained unwavering. This situation arose from the perception of the resistance in Gaza as a significant challenge to an expansionist ideology that seemed to favour an exclusive demographic presence in the region. However, the outcome of this confrontation has yet to be determined on the battlefield.

The Israeli military may not fully grasp the symbolic significance of Gaza’s Shuja’iyya neighbourhood, named by Gazans after “Al-Shuja” (the brave). This area, known for what Gazans describe as its strong-willed residents, was the birthplace of notable resistance leaders such as Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, Ziad al-Nakhala and numerous other commanders. Situated in the northern part near Gaza City, an area under Israeli control since the 24th of last month, Shuja’iyya is a focal point of intense daily confrontations. Local resistance forces there are actively engaged in frequent skirmishes with Israeli troops, reportedly causing significant losses in terms of both lives and equipment, with Israeli media sources citing an average of three to ten soldiers lost per day, in addition to the destruction of numerous military vehicles.

