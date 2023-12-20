Yemen Confronts S U.S.-Led Coalition Serving Israel, Leaving Only Undesirable Options.

Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

The United States has taken a defensive position in the Red Sea, primarily to protect Israeli trade and shipping lanes. This action comes in response to threats from the Yemeni group Ansar Allah, which has declared its intention to target these specific assets as long as the violence against Palestinian civilians in Gaza continues. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s efforts to assemble a coalition under the ‘Guardians of Prosperity’ banner have met with limited success. Despite visits to 39 countries, the initiative has attracted the support of only twelve nations, none of which have coastlines on the Red Sea. This development has significantly undermined the American strategy of protecting Israel’s economic interests, putting Washington in a challenging and somewhat compromising position.

In the broader international context, 154 countries called for a ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations General Assembly. In addition, 13 countries in the United Nations Security Council voted for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. The United States opposed this resolution, with Britain abstaining, highlighting its isolation even among allies and adversaries. This position raises questions about the current state of American influence and its moral stance on humanitarian issues.

As part of its commitment to protecting Israel, the US has sought to establish an alliance to protect maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital corridor for trade and oil shipments, including to Israel. This decision came after Yemen’s Houthi Ansar Allah group declared that while the corridor would remain open to all, it would exclude goods and oil destined for Israel. Thus, the focus of the US initiative is not on protecting the corridor in general but on protecting shipments destined explicitly for Israel.

Britain, France, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the Seychelles and Bahrain have agreed to join a US-led coalition to defend Israel. In contrast, all the Red Sea littoral states, notably Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have refused to be part of this alliance. Their refusal is based on the argument that they see no direct relevance to their interests, as there is no perceived threat to the navigation of their ships or those travelling to and from their ports. This situation underlines a notable shift in global dynamics, suggesting that America’s influence for decades is waning. The inability of the United States to garner broader support for this initiative indicates a decline in its ability to legitimise and execute military action with general international support unilaterally.

