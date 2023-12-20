How Israel’s flooding tunnels can fire back at the occupation forces in and around Gaza?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

In the complex urban environment of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces have adopted a controversial and bold strategy by flooding a part of the extensive tunnel network under the territory. This move by the Israeli military, unprecedented in its scale, raises several critical questions about both its effectiveness and its broader implications. Faced with a well-prepared and determined resistance in the densely populated region, Israeli forces find themselves in a largely unfamiliar terrain of dense urban warfare. This shift in tactics, primarily due to the failure of their ground operations to achieve the expected results swiftly, positions tunnel flooding as an alternative method to disrupt or neutralise the underground resistance. This approach is particularly noteworthy given the infantry’s struggle to gain the upper hand despite being outnumbered and better equipped than the defenders.

Israel recently announced the discovery of a four-kilometre tunnel from northern Gaza to the Erez crossing. This tunnel, built by the resistance, was used on 7 October to attack the illegal settlements around the Gaza Strip, the “Gaza Division” military bases and police stations. In the first 45 days of Israel’s partial occupation of northern Gaza, Hamas used this tunnel twice strategically to surprise and attack the occupation forces behind their advanced line and inflict casualties. This demonstrates the tactical acumen of the resistance in constructing such a large tunnel and its bravery in confronting enemy forces that were numerically and physically superior but arguably lacked the same level of conviction.

The resistance showed remarkable professionalism and skill in constructing a substantial tunnel, large enough for vehicles to pass through, right under the nose of Israeli surveillance. This feat is particularly remarkable given Israel’s advanced technological metal and tunnel detection capabilities. In addition, Israel’s extensive control of the airspace, using warplanes and surveillance drones, needed to be improved to detect or disrupt the resistance’s activities. The ability of the resistance to build such a tunnel undetected by these advanced surveillance methods and to keep its defensive and offensive structures intact despite Israel’s efforts speaks to its strategic sophistication and the effectiveness of its tactics in this ongoing conflict. This scenario underlines the situation’s complexity, where technological superiority is sometimes matched by ingenuity and determination on the ground.

