Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

Since the International Court of Justice issued its ruling ordering Israel to end the humanitarian blockade of Gaza and stop killing Palestinians, Israel has maintained its aggressive stance and continued to target civilians in Gaza. It’s reported that between 100 and 200 people are killed every day. At the same time, the Israeli-controlled Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing was sealed and declared a military zone following a protest by Israelis aimed at preventing food aid from entering Gaza until 130 Israeli prisoners are released. In addition, Israel’s ultra-nationalist factions convened a significant meeting to advocate the resettlement of settlers in Gaza after its total annexation. This move amounts to ethnic cleansing, a notion recognised and condemned by the International Court of Justice in its order to stop such actions immediately. As a result, Gaza’s allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen escalated their military response. This escalation included the use of more sophisticated and lethal weapons, coupled with intensified attacks that inflicted casualties on American forces for the first time. This was a sharp response to the failure of the United States to honour its commitments to Iran, which had been communicated in secret correspondence over the past few months about the Israeli attack on Gaza.

Senior intelligence sources have revealed that the United States has sent four diplomatic messages to the Iranian authorities. The most recent of these messages conveyed Washington’s view that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a significant obstacle to achieving peace and plays a central role in perpetuating the ongoing conflict in Gaza”. The release stressed that Netanyahu’s influence was waning and that the US was actively seeking a cessation of hostilities. It also called on Iran to use its influence with its allies to ‘de-escalate the situation and pave the way for a cessation of hostilities’.

In response, Iran, through its intermediaries, articulated its position, pointing out

