Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on full alert sending a clear warning to Gulf countries

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Iran has deployed its ballistic and cruise missiles, some in positions visible to US satellites and drones. They are ready for any confrontation with the US military apparatus, in case the US administration decides on war. Iran is responding to President Donald Trump’s belligerent declaration that he is gathering more naval forces in the Persian Gulf as a possible preparation for war. The Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for a full readiness of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the army for the worst-case scenario. According to Iranian officials, “Iran will consider itself at war with every country in the Middle East that allows the US to use it as a base for its military campaign against Iran, the day Trump decides to go to war”.

The US announced a new deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles in the Middle East and sent several B-52 bombers to a US base in Qatar. The US State Department approved a $2 billion sale of 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 missiles systems and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced-Tactical (GEM-T) missiles to the United Arab Emirates. The Patriot missile interceptor recently failed to intercept Houthi missileslaunched against Saudi Arabia.

Iran sent a message to all neighbouring countries that it will target every single country’s infrastructure and military base if the US uses it as a platform for a military campaign against it. According to well-informed sources, Tehran has deployed missiles capable of hitting any of the countries encircling Iran and wherever the US has a military presence usable in case of war.

Iran considers all US naval effectives present in the Persian Gulf as potential targets in case of war. They are within the range of its supersonic anti-ship missiles. The Iranian defence and missile launching systems spread over the country number several thousands, according to the source. The message behind all that is the fact that the US will be incapable of neutralising all the Iranian missile bases deployed. This means the Iranian military leadership will be in a position to destroy several targets in the Persian Gulf and in countries supporting the US military campaign. The Iranian leadership’s bank of objectives will not exclude oil rigs and platforms in the Gulf, and civilians and military harbours in the region, said the source.

“President Trump is dealing with Iran like he is trying to sell an apartment, leaving his business card and phone number for the potential buyer to contact him in case of an agreement. This is not how relationships between countries are handled. Iran is run by an ideological leadership and so are its armed forces. If we are attacked, we shall make sure the fire will reach not only our homes but all homes in every single country in the Middle East”, concluded the Iranian source.

The IRGC commander of Iran aerospace force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizade said: “A US battleship with 6000 personnel in the vicinity (Persian Gulf) with 40-50 jets onboard used to be a threat to us. Today it is a target”.

Poof-read by: Maurice Brasher & C.G.B

