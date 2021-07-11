The Iraqi-US escalation has reached its second phase: third, wider confrontation to come

By Elijah J. Magnier:

The escalating confrontation between the Iraqi resistance and the US forces has reached its second phase. During the last week, several suicide drones and rockets were launched against different US bases, the US embassy in Baghdad, and convoys carrying American logistical supplies to other parts of Iraq. The increase of attacks indicates that the wider confrontation, the third phase, is not far away. What is more alarming is the unprecedented position of the Iraqi government in Baghdad, a position defining these attacks against the US bases as “terrorist”.

In the last week, the Iraqi resistance increased its attacks in different parts of the country following the US attack on a static border position of the Iraqi security forces, Hashd al-Shaabi. The US attack caused the death of four members of brigade 14 that carry the flag of Sayyed al-Shuhada’, part of the security forces under Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

