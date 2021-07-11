The Iraqi-US escalation has reached its second phase: third, wider confrontation to come

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

By Elijah J. Magnier:

The escalating confrontation between the Iraqi resistance and the US forces has reached its second phase. During the last week, several suicide drones and rockets were launched against different US bases, the US embassy in Baghdad, and convoys carrying American logistical supplies to other parts of Iraq. The increase of attacks indicates that the wider confrontation, the third phase, is not far away. What is more alarming is the unprecedented position of the Iraqi government in Baghdad, a position defining these attacks against the US bases as “terrorist”.

In the last week, the Iraqi resistance increased its attacks in different parts of the country following the US attack on a static border position of the Iraqi security forces, Hashd al-Shaabi. The US attack caused the death of four members of brigade 14 that carry the flag of Sayyed al-Shuhada’, part of the security forces under Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.