Syria and Iraq impose themselves on Biden’s agenda

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The domestic resistance in Iraq and Syria has increased its attacks against convoys carrying logistical equipment to US bases in Iraq and other bases under US protection in Syria close to air bases and gas fields. What encourages these attacks is the weakness of the current US administration’s positions and policies and its apparent lack of interest in Middle East issues.

US President Joe Biden was ‘warmly’ received- by the Iraqi suicide drones hitting several targets and causing a severe danger to US personnel in the country. The use of suicide drones complicates the US security and defensive measures and sends a message that the level of escalation has increased. What is really unusual is the strikes against the Syrian Omar and Conoco fields, where it was announced that drone and missiles attacks were registered, targeting US forces in the area.

Notwithstanding the results of these attacks in Iraq and Syria, and whether the drones and missiles hit their targets with accuracy or even missed their targets on purpose, they have achieved their primary goal. The objective is to send ‘hot’ messages to the US administration that Iraq and Syria will no longer tolerate US bases as forces of occupation, conflicting with the interests of Syria and Iraq.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

