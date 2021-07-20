The US uses the “economic hammer” as a less costly War against Iran and… its Axis

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The US administration has changed its strategy towards the Middle East but without abandoning its goals and hegemony. Direct military confrontation with Syria and Lebanon is no longer viable because the human and material cost for the US is too you agree. Consequently, there is no longer a need for significant military presence and intervention in several Middle Eastern countries. Therefore, the next war has become a war of sanctions and a war of sedition. It seems this kind of starvation war is more successful than any previous US and Israeli wars (which failed), mainly in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.