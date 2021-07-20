The US uses the “economic hammer” as a less costly War against Iran and… its Axis

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The US administration has changed its strategy towards the Middle East but without abandoning its goals and hegemony. Direct military confrontation with Syria and Lebanon is no longer viable because the human and material cost for the US is too you agree. Consequently, there is no longer a need for significant military presence and intervention in several Middle Eastern countries. Therefore, the next war has become a war of sanctions and a war of sedition. It seems this kind of starvation war is more successful than any previous US and Israeli wars (which failed), mainly in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

