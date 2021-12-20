Iraq is heading towards instability: America withdraws… and remains.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Iraq is still far from heading towards domestic stability, especially after National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji announced “the end of the combat missions of the US-led coalition forces and their withdrawal from Iraq.”However, the response came from the Pentagon’s press secretary, John Kerry, that “there is no significant change in the situation in Iraq and the number (2500 soldiers deployed) will be unchanged.” It is the first time in history where the US forces announced their complete withdrawal from a country without withdrawing one single soldier, keeping all the military bases under its command. The “withdrawal” is limited to a changed name, where the 2500 US combat troops are now defined as “advisors”.

This development came about when the final election results were announced. The process to elect a future prime minister and the two presidents of the republic and the parliament should have been put on track. However, internal political disagreements between all parties have prevented the confirmation of the results by the federal court. The official announcement of the final results is now supposed to postpone until after the new year. Therefore, Iraq is not expected to have a government before March or April of next year. So, where is Iraq heading?

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Published by Elijah J Magnier

