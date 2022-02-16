Iran is ready to meet America and show flexibility if sanctions are lifted first

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

As some media reported, no US-Iranian direct meeting has taken place about security issues or indeed about any other topic. Instead, Iran links the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between the two countries to when progress is made in lifting the full sanctions – imposed by Donald Trump’s administration and maintained by President Joe Biden. Iran also insists on US guarantees that the nuclear agreement will not be shredded again. However, indirect negotiations have been underway regarding prisoner exchanges between the two countries, independently of progress in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Iranian decision-makers said that “Iran will not give the Biden administration any concessions denied to the Trump administration. Therefore, Iran is not encouraged to pose with US officials for pictures and give Biden any concessions unless America returns to the nuclear agreement or lifts the sanctions completely as a goodwill gesture. However, the American President seems unprepared to return to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with Iran’s guarantees. Biden knows that no US administration will be able to abide by promises offered by any previous administration because the policy of the US is defined by its President and its political vision, regardless of international agreements and treaties. Thus far, the US has not offered solutions to the three important demands that Iran insists on, despite the progress of the negotiations.”

