The Russian war on Ukraine … the decision is in the hands of Washington

Servicemen of the U.S. and Ukrainian armies attend the opening ceremony of the “RAPID TRIDENT-2021” military exercise at Ukraine’s International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of reviving the former Soviet Union is an attempt to camouflage the core of the Ukrainian crisis due to the US expansion and provocation to Russia that crossed Putin’s tolerance limits. The US was supposed to keep the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) away from the Oder-Neisse line and refrain from establishing its bases in Eastern Europe, mainly the former Soviet republics. Instead, NATO expanded in many former Soviet republics. Moreover, its officers trained and prepared Ukrainian and Georgian troops for years to meet the requirements to join NATO. This bold move was considered a severe menace to Russia and a violation of previous understanding between the two superpower countries. President Putin demonstrates confidence in his decisions and an excess of power by recognising the DPR and LPR (the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics)with the borders they’ve had as regions of Ukraine. He is, however, giving space to Europe to intervene before it is too late and sending a message to the US, the effective leader of NATO, that Russia will not negotiate and compromise over its security.

The Russian President is repeating loud and clear that any step that poses a threat to Moscow will not be allowed, regardless of the western threatened consequences (sanctions). The messages are currently for Kyiv, but they are also for Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, which is on the list of NATO’s expansion perspective. But will the US, via Ukraine, succeed in pushing Russia to respond militarily? This decision is in the hands of Ukraine first, which will fight alone at the end of the day. It is also the decision of the resident of the White House and the plans of his generals to push the European continent to war. The current situation is coming very close to a position of non-return unless Europe takes the initiative and leads Russia and the US to de-escalate before it is too late.

Russian President Putin announced that the Minsk agreements are non-existent. Indeed, the upper house of Russia’s parliament has granted permission for the country’s military to be deployed abroad, following the president’s request. Consequently, Russia has ordered its troops to defend Donbas in a significant development.

What is more troublesome is Putin’s claim that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons with the help of the west, and this represents a devastating menace to Moscow. This statement by the Russian President means that the potential of a larger military act is highly likely unless Ukraine announces clearly that it will not join NATO and offers the necessary guarantees. Russia already asked the US for these in previous weeks before recognising the Donbas republics as independent. Washington ignored the essential points of the Russian proposals, deliberately choosing to select or omit some convenient topics and unwilling to “agree on strong and legal binding guarantees”.

A potential invasion of Ukraine will only bring overwhelming consequences to Europe. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former President

