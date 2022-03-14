Iran slaps Israel in Iraq and sends overt messages in multiple directions

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The bombing of a strategic centre for Israeli intelligence (Mossad) in Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, was not an ordinary event due to the attack’s timing and announcement of such a strike, which shocked Israel and the world. Iran is imposing new deterrence equations, and its strategic messages that will “hit the Israeli octopus on the head ” fly in multiple directions.

The “Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps” (IRGC)claimed responsibility for bombing a Mossad centre in northern Iraq in response to an unannounced security operation – which was not previously publicised – against the IRGC in Kermanshah on the 12th of February. Iranian sources said that four Mossad officers had been killed in the attack and seven wounded, based on information they received from Erbil hospitals.

The IRGC announcement of the launch of twelve precision-guided “Fateh-110” missiles, each carrying 300 kg of explosives, against a large private residential building in a security area near the US Consulate in Erbil has many objectives.

Iran did not retaliate last February to the Israeli strike that has never been previously announced against the IRGC. Instead, it waited a month before responding, at a time when the nuclear agreement between Iran and the US was in its final stages. The Iranian sent the message that its national security is not negotiable and that it is unconcerned about possible repercussions on the Vienna negotiations.

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.