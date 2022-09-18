Sayed Nasrallah and President Assad agreed to redeploy forces in Syria to confront Israel

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Syria is witnessing local elections to confirm Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s directive to restore life to the electoral process and the country’s “economic wheels”, despite the imposition of “Caesar’s Law”, which has burdened the country with harsh Western sanctions. Syria is also troubled by sanctions and the US-European forces’ persistent occupation of north-eastern Syria, representing the country’s food and oil basket. The theft of oil from Syria by US forces that export it to Iraq is an undoubted violation of international law, undermining the state’s sovereignty and resources.

But the west is not alone in trying to cripple Syria: Israel has also contributed by hitting Aleppo and Damascus airports, Latakia port and Syrian military sites, taking advantage of Syria’s preoccupation with the deteriorating economy and its inability to respond- for now. Damascus lacks the military capability to initiate a full-scale war with Tel Aviv whilst the world, especially Russia, is preoccupied with the Ukrainian war. To reduce the Israeli pretexts, the Lebanese Hezbollah, deployed in Syria since 2013, has decided – according to leading sources in Syria – to redeploy its forces, which will ease the Israeli pressure on Syrian troops.

Hezbollah will not withdraw but will fortify the locations of the organisation’s missile force in Syrian territory. If needed, Syria is part of the “Axis of the Resistance”, which will be included in the theatre of military operations in the event of an Israeli war with Lebanon. According to senior leadership sources in Damascus, the decision was taken during a personal agreement between the Secretary-General of Hezbollah and President al-Assad.

After hundreds of illegal and destructive raids over the long years of the war, Israel has failed to expel Iran and Hezbollah from Syria. It has changed its politics by recently following the strategy of striking the weaker flank represented by the Syrian army. It is known that Hezbollah’s officers are present within sensitive Syrian forces’ barracks and positions. Therefore, Israel decided to avoid confronting Hezbollah face-to-face, especially after the threat of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that he would kill any Israeli soldier or officer on the border with Lebanon if Tel Aviv killed any member of the party, even by mistake, in Syria.

For these reasons, Israel has adopted a different strategy, hoping to create uncertainty among the top commanders of the Syrian army by targeting all military positions that include party officers without causing casualties. Therefore, the Israeli intelligence service – sources in Damascus confirm – followed the same method used with Hamas- Israeli officers would directly contact the military officials and give them enough time to evacuate the sites under their command before bombing them.

