Biden’s policy and the war on Russia paved the road for a greater Saudi – China rapprochement.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The war in Ukraine has paved the road for several countries in the Middle East, mainly Saudi Arabia, to build stronger bridges with Asia and plan to consolidate their relations with China, the world’s second-largest economy. This is the inevitable consequence of the war NATO has decided to engage against Russia in Ukraine. Moscow accepted the challenge, grabbed more Ukrainian territories and challenged the global unilateralism that the US (including its western allies) has monopolised for decades.

There is no doubt that the US remains the most powerful country in the world, with 750 military bases in eighty countries on different continents. Moreover, President Joe Biden’s policy succeeded in pushing Russia towards war in Ukraine – as former president Jimmy Carter did to the Soviets in Afghanistan – to destroy the Russian economy and unite the ranks of NATO and Europe under one leadership.

However, the US administration’s failure to achieve its objectives to cripple Russia and its distant policy towards the Middle East have a price. It has prompted Saudi Arabia to reconsider and reorganise its international relations and diversify its business, technology and commerce away from the US exclusivity. Following the US election results, which gave the Democrats an unexpected victory in the Senate and a slight loss in the House of Representatives, President Biden and his administration’s position was strengthened. Therefore, Biden doesn’t need to change the policy he followed in the first half of his ruling. This led Biden and his team to introduce a few changes concerning the policy toward China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Biden labelled Saudi Arabia as a Pariah state but had to visit Riyadh to beg for more oil production, which he has managed for a few months only. Saudi Arabia took a distance from the US administration when it decided to reduce oil production by two million barrels a day at the OPEC+ meeting, upsetting Washington and threatening to review its ties with the Saudis. But Crown Prince Mohamad Bin Salman responded by increasing his relations with China and Russia to another level, challenging Biden’s administration, which was busy with its war with Russia. Indeed, the US considers Russia a dangerous state because the Kremlin is ready for a military confrontation and does not hesitate to engage in it, regardless of the casualties and the price to pay. The proof of this is the war in Ukraine that is raging between the combined Western countries on the one hand and Russia on the other, without either side using their full power and destructive military capabilities. Russia is fighting against top military officers of forty countries gathered in a single military operations room at the German base of Ramstein. These plan battles and provide all the necessary hardware equipment to the Ukrainian army and provide the required equipment and intelligence to keep Russia engaged as long as possible on the battlefield in the hope of overthrowing President Putin.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...