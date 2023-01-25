Why does the US dare to fight Russia in Ukraine?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stressed that “Ukraine should be supported with more weapons to overcome Russia”. That’s what most of NATO has been doing since 2014, years before the war started last February 2022. In fact, it was common knowledge that “the US was dragging the world towards war with Russia”. Washington’s efforts were rewarded with the West’s direct implication and support of US policy and objectives to support a war in Europe, regardless of the consequences on the continent and the slim outcome on the battlefield. Through its prime minister, Poland announced its “readiness to take unprecedented steps to supply Ukraine with German Leopard-2 tanks, even without the consent of Berlin,” the country of manufacture, which has the right to decide on the final user of its tanks. Germany will not stand in the way of Poland sending the Leopard 2 tanks. The Western media are desperately stressing the importance of delivering German tanks to Ukraine as if it would change the course of the entire war. Under incredible pressure, however, Germany hasn’t ruled out the supply of the tanks if all the Western countries agree to share the consequences and possible Russian reaction. But can these weapons liberate and restore the tens of thousands of square kilometres occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war, when the Leopard 2A4 was crushed in Syria?

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, replies: “From a military standpoint, I still maintain that it would be very, very difficult this year to dislodge Russian forces from every inch of Ukraine militarily. The US commander-in-chief inadvertently suggested that the war and Western aid would continue for years. The US has no intention of stopping a war that costs little and in which no US soldier has died in the fiercest battle it is fighting against another superpower, even if the war’s outcome is known.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a (formal) adviser to the Ukrainian president, shared Milley’s view and said that “it is unlikely that Ukraine will win the war”. Arestovych, a driving force behind the Ukrainian cause, quoted the Polish prime minister as saying that “it is not known whether Ukraine will survive”.

Josep Borrell, the European Coordinator for External Relations and Vice-President of the European Commission, announced that ‘Europe’s stocks of arms and ammunition have been depleted after sending what was needed to Ukraine’. Borrell revealed that ‘Europe has realised that it lacks critical defence capabilities to protect itself from an increased threat on the European continent’. Europe’s shortage of weapons and ammunition has become a threat to the security of NATO and its military stockpile.

Europe is not alone in the running out of weapons to send to Ukraine. The USA is in the same situation. The Pentagon is dipping into its stockpile in Israel to keep the flame of war in Ukraine alive. The US stockpile of 155-millimetre rockets has been seriously depleted and is sparking concern in Washington. This means that Russia’s war has depleted NATO’s stockpiles and put its nations in a critical position before it has even completed its first year.

Despite US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s announcement that ‘Russia’s stockpiles are running low“, the fighting continues at the same pace, with the Russian army deploying its long-range missiles, artillery and infantry logistical support daily. The forces are advancing on the battlefield to reach the main towns of Bakhmut after taking control of Solidar, regularly bombing major cities with dozens of missiles.

