America’s chance to return to the Iran nuclear deal is fading.

Meanwhile, the US administration is cautiously re-engaging with the Middle East to correct the policies and decisions of President Joe Biden since taking office, as his initial approach was to distance the US from Saudi Arabia, which he considered a “pariah” kingdom. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Saudi Prince Mohammed in Salman to seek support from Arab leaders but was met with firm and resolute positions in favour of non-exclusion, embracing the Syrian and Palestinian cause, strengthening Arab decision-making, seeking rapprochement with Iran and distancing itself from normalisation with Israel, which has lost its utility.

It is essential to acknowledge Russia’s resilience in the face of the Ukrainian conflict, where, in the face of fifty countries that pooled all their economic and military capabilities (without deploying brigades), Russia’s economy remained intact while Western economies suffered. This resilience has signalled the beginning of the decline of American hegemony without any other country replacing it. Instead, nations seek to organise themselves by prioritising trade, industry, infrastructure development and local currency exchanges, thereby reducing their dependence on the stick-wielding, war-mongering, regime-toppling policies led by the United States.

These factors have forced America to reconsider its relationship with Iran, which is seeking to regain access to its frozen funds, estimated at less than $180 billion, and to have sanctions lifted to regain a strong position in global markets. After several indirect meetings with Iranian officials in Oman, US objectives may be limited to releasing US prisoners in exchange for facilitating the release of some of Iran’s frozen funds.

Iran’s interest in engagement with the United States is focused solely on trade and commerce, no more and no less. Iran wants a return to the original nuclear deal, not a temporary alternative or mini-deal. In talks brokered by Oman and Qatar, Iran has agreed to resume production of enriched uranium at 3.67 per cent purity while suspending production of the 60 per cent enrichment it has achieved, except for specific needs in radiological medical research, energy, radiopharmacy, scientific research, agriculture and various nuclear industries.

Moreover, Iran has accumulated a significant amount of heavy water, more than 20,000 tonnes (while the nuclear agreement allows Iran to retain only 130 tonnes), and the United States has expressed interest in purchasing it, as confirmed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the official spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

In addition, the recent discovery of lithium deposits in Iran, with an estimated 8.5 million tonnes in Hamedan Province, west of Tehran, positions Iran as the world’s second-largest reserve after Chile (which has 9.2 million tonnes). This discovery presents Iran with an attractive opportunity for major industrialised countries, effectively mitigating the long-term impact of Western sanctions. Lithium, often referred to as ‘white gold’, is of immense importance in producing batteries, electric vehicles (in high demand in Europe), drones, computers, mobile phones, solar panels, energy storage and the defence industry. As a result, Iran’s substantial lithium reserves are vital to key players such as the United States, Russia, China and Europe.

As for discussions about America’s possible return to the nuclear deal, this development has been around for a while. The United States reiterates its continued interest in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, Iran is concerned about its struggling economy and the need to expand its access to global markets, even if this means forging strong ties beyond the Western hemisphere (Asia, Africa and Latin America). Iran relies on its exports, which increased last year, to countries in the global South. In addition, Iran’s oil production has reached 3 million barrels per day, half of which is exported. There are signs that the Iranian economy is suffering less from sanctions than the US would like.

It is a challenge for the United States and Israel to accept Iran’s re-entry into the international arena, where it can regain its economic position, reintegrate into energy markets and attract European investors who have hastily left because of US sanctions. Iran has managed to establish a deterrence equation while enduring crippling sanctions, and it has cultivated robust spheres of influence and alliances that challenge US policies and threaten Israel. Iran’s opponents fear Iran’s growing influence, which will only increase as Iran fully recovers, as Iran’s frozen assets are released and as Iran returns to the international marketplace. Therefore, from the perspective of Washington and Tel Aviv, a return to the nuclear deal and compliance with its terms seems implausible.

As a result, if the United States continues to evade serious engagement, as it has done since 2018, and does not respect an agreement signed by major powers (the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China), it will not be to its advantage. The decline of the American empire, Iran’s natural resources, including precious metals, energy and exportable products, will push Iran further away from the West. This erosion of Western influence will ultimately undermine the long-term effectiveness of sanctions. It is, therefore, in America’s interest to return to the negotiating table while it still has a position of influence, however, diminished. Otherwise, the window of opportunity on the Iranian side will quickly close or become meaningless.