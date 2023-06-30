Has Putin been weakened at home, or has he turned threat into triumph?

Subscribe to get access

Upon Prigozhin’s arrival in the city of Rostov, he was met by Russia’s deputy intelligence chief and deputy defence minister, who criticised his actions. They dismissed his attempt as leading a group of pensioners with no real goals. Although the Wagner organisation had won a military victory in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, boosting its popularity among Russian citizens, eliminating its leader would risk a widespread backlash against the Kremlin, distracting attention from the war in Ukraine and potentially weakening President Putin. Prigozhin calculated that he could use this sentiment to his advantage, mistakenly believing that he could get away with his act of rebellion.

Recognising the mistake of supporting a figure like Prigozhin, who had become increasingly uncontrollable and dominant in the media, the Russian leadership sought to diminish his role and end Wagner’s current leadership. The Kremlin had given Prigozhin the authority to release prisoners and received substantial financial compensation from the Ministry of Defence, totalling over one billion one hundred million dollars in one year, for his participation in the Ukrainian war. As a result, Prigozhin was asked to withdraw from the Ukrainian front lines and the Russian Ministry of Defence decided to terminate its contract with him on 1 July. This decision triggered Prigozhin’s rebellion, as he believed it had not received Putin’s approval.

In a shrewd move akin to that of a skilled chess player, President Putin shared his concerns about Wagner’s move with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin refrained from engaging personally with Prigozhin, but agreed to give Lukashenko space to deal with the situation. Putin conveyed his intention to destroy the convoy en route to Moscow and quell the rebellion within Rostov, emphasising the potential losses among fighters who had previously served the country. Lukashenko was then authorised to communicate with Prigozhin and offer him exile in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, along with all those involved in the attempted rebellion. The charge of treason was dropped, but the charge of deliberately killing Russian officers by shooting down their planes remained.

This strategic move allowed President Putin to avoid bloodshed and to spare the highly popular Prigozhin, thereby avoiding a potential backlash. Given the lack of bloodshed and the group’s previous battlefield successes, Putin effectively ended Wagner’s role, and the Russian public accepted this resolution without significant objection.

But the question remains: Will Prigozhin get away with what he has done?

President Putin is not known for forgiving those who betray him, although he has previously demonstrated that he has the authority to forgive as he sees fit. While all the rebels and their leader have been granted security in relation to the rebel movement, those who refused to participate have been offered the opportunity to continue working with the Ministry of Defence under new contracts. It should be noted, however, that Prigozhin was responsible for the deaths of over 12 Russians during the rebellion, including those on board a Russian plane and a helicopter that he shot down. This act may give the families of the victims sufficient grounds to file complaints with the judicial authorities seeking accountability for the killing of Russian officers.

Putin has chosen to forgive the rebellion itself, without mentioning the exemption from killing Russian citizens. This decision could cost Prigozhin his credibility if the bereaved families seek justice for their lost loved ones and possibly confiscate his considerable assets, which amount to over two billion dollars. In such a scenario, Russia could demand Prigozhin’s extradition from Minsk to stand trial. However, it is up to Moscow to decide whether further action against the Wagner leader is necessary.

To deter future rebellions against the Kremlin, Putin understands the need to teach Prigozhin a hard lesson. The timing of the rebellion was indeed inconvenient for the Russian president, given the growing number of opponents of Russia and of Putin himself. Nevertheless, he skilfully turned this threat into an opportunity and managed to correct the overdose of power that the Kremlin had previously given Wagner. Thus, the alleged failure and weakness highlighted by Putin’s critics seems seriously questionable given the outcome of the situation.

In conclusion, while the Wagner rebellion initially posed a challenge to the top military leadership, of which Putin is the absolute commander, he skilfully navigated the situation through diplomatic channels and strategic manoeuvres. By avoiding bloodshed and ensuring a smooth resolution, Putin managed to contain the threat and maintain control of the country and his domestic popularity.

However, the ultimate fate of Prigozhin and the long-term consequences of the uprising remain uncertain, as the grievances of the victims’ families may lead to further legal action. Nevertheless, Putin’s ability to turn a potentially damaging situation into a controlled victory demonstrates his ability to manage internal challenges and maintain his grip on power.