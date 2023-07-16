America’s Policy of Attrition, Arms Race, and Intimidation in Dealing with China.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Consequently, the continuation of the war on the European front allows America to focus on its next objective: countering China, its most important and formidable challenger for global leadership. China is the main partner of Asian countries and the driving force behind the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which competes with the Western-dominated World Bank. China is also expanding its influence through organisations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and Iran, with many countries eager to join. In addition, China’s advanced communications, transport and human resource capabilities are unmatched by any other nation. It leads an alliance that includes more than 40 per cent of the world’s population and forms an economic bloc that does not rely on the dominance of the dollar or Western markets. Beijing possesses advanced weapons that would give it victory in a war or enable it to inflict heavy blows on its enemies, including the United States if attacked.

But the United States can only pose a viable threat to Beijing if China maintains its economic strength, unity, economic surplus and strong alliances. Therefore, America is trying to entangle China on several fronts, including external, internal and economic strategies.

The Taiwan issue plays a key role for the United States in keeping tensions alive. While not officially recognising Taiwan’s independence, the US provides it with military aid and declares its intention to defend the island and the right of navigation in Chinese-Taiwanese waters, while recognising it as part of China.

Domestically, America has considerable expertise in regime change. However, its current arsenal of tools against a resilient China needs to be revised, as previous attempts have failed. As a result, the only viable plan left for the US is to exhaust China’s economy through an arms race, similar to what happened with the Soviet Union after World War II, which led to Moscow’s impoverishment and the abandonment of several countries that were part of its sphere of influence.

However, China has no countries to abandon, as Moscow did at the end of the Cold War, and it has not yet engaged in the colonisation of continents like the West. On the contrary, China maintains a firm grip on Taiwan, which the United Nations and more than 100 other countries, including the United States, consider to be an integral part of China – even if the latter’s inconsistent behaviour deliberately provokes Beijing.

The mobilisation of countries loyal to the United States to prepare for war against China remains unlikely, despite NATO’s calls for expansion in Japan and the Philippines to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea. NATO – an aggressive US instrument for war rather than defence, manipulated as the US sees fit, even at the cost of alienating European partners – can do very little. Indeed, many European leaders are reluctant to appear aggressive and hostile towards one of their most important trading partners, China.

America’s primary objective is, therefore to ensure that China does not support Russia in Ukraine, as such a move would disrupt Washington’s plans and give the Kremlin a clear advantage. NATO members already lack the money, ammunition, offensive tactics and capacity to sustain a protracted proxy war.

In the next phase, the United States would hope to force China into an arms race, preparing for the possibility of an imminent war in order to increase defence spending. This approach has already been tested, resulting in a notable increase in Chinese military spending, which is set to rise by 7.1 per cent to $225 billion (1.55 trillion yuan) by 2023. Although this will make China the world’s second largest defence spender after the United States, the amount will remain manageable due to China’s strong economy and financial development.

NATO’s growing presence in Asia, far from the North Atlantic as its name suggests, and the new US military bases being built around China will not intimidate the patient Chinese authorities. Consequently, the chances of the United States launching a war against China in the next five years are slim, despite the Pentagon’s formulation of invasion plans for the world’s second most populous and economically powerful nation. While such plans are drawn up by the US military, they do not necessarily translate into practical, feasible or realistic actions. Thus, the crescendo of American rhetoric merely perpetuates a highly perceived threat and reinforces Washington’s self-proclaimed role as the arbiter of global destiny. It seeks to establish that only the United States, not Russia or any other country, has the authority and hegemony to wage war, and that anyone who supports Russia joins the category of enemies challenging American dominance.

In conclusion, America’s strategy towards China is one of intimidation, fiery rhetoric, distraction and attrition. Despite its geographical distance of 11,000 kilometres from America, China must take American threats calmly but thoughtfully and prepare for the worst-case scenario, should the United States deviate from a rational and logical policy and plunge the world into a devastating era of wars spanning several continents.