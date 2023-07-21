Putin draws a line in the sand with America and Turkey amid the global food crisis.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by Elijah J. Magnier. 

As the world grapples with widespread hunger, Western leaders have been quick to blame Russia, accusing it of exacerbating the crisis by refusing to restore Ukraine’s grain export deal. However, international economists argue that the current food shortages are due to a combination of factors, including the lingering effects of the Kovid-19 pandemic, inflation and problems dating back to 2020, with Ukrainian grain playing only a minor role in the overall crisis. Despite mounting pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears steadfast in his rejection of appeasement towards both America and Turkey, signalling a clear shift in his approach to relations with the global West. 

For years, Putin walked a fine line between maintaining relations with the West despite growing doubts about America’s intentions towards Russia. He sought military and economic cooperation while trying to manage disputes and coexist with fluctuating trust between Moscow and Washington. However, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has dealt a severe blow to any hopes of restoring Russian-American relations under the current administration. 

Meanwhile, the situation with Turkey presents an opportunity to find common ground, but Putin is now more assertive in pursuing his country’s interests. Rather than merely satisfying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and supporting his re-election and leadership, Russia seeks to define its red lines with Ankara.

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.