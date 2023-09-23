The New Middle Eastern Chessboard: China’s Strategic Move in Syria Post-Ukraine War.

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Amid the fierce conflict between the US and Russia over Ukraine, Syria has unexpectedly become a focal point for global power dynamics. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s high-profile visit to China, facilitated by a presidential aircraft sent by President Xi Jinping, marks a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape. Under severe economic sanctions from the West, this overt gesture of support for Assad signals China’s intent to challenge the US’s long-standing dominance in the Middle East. Such a move from Beijing would have been unimaginable without Russia’s resilience in Ukraine. This unfolding scenario highlights a global transition from a unipolar world dominated by the US to a multipolar one, with powerhouses like China and Russia taking centre stage. President Xi’s elevation of ties with Syria and his criticism of foreign “occupying forces” in the country sends a clear message to significant players like Israel, the US, and Turkey. This assertive stance by China, traditionally known for its diplomatic subtlety, indicates a seismic shift in global politics, with the Middle East emerging as a critical battleground.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe
Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.