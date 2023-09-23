The New Middle Eastern Chessboard: China’s Strategic Move in Syria Post-Ukraine War.

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Amid the fierce conflict between the US and Russia over Ukraine, Syria has unexpectedly become a focal point for global power dynamics. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s high-profile visit to China, facilitated by a presidential aircraft sent by President Xi Jinping, marks a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape. Under severe economic sanctions from the West, this overt gesture of support for Assad signals China’s intent to challenge the US’s long-standing dominance in the Middle East. Such a move from Beijing would have been unimaginable without Russia’s resilience in Ukraine. This unfolding scenario highlights a global transition from a unipolar world dominated by the US to a multipolar one, with powerhouses like China and Russia taking centre stage. President Xi’s elevation of ties with Syria and his criticism of foreign “occupying forces” in the country sends a clear message to significant players like Israel, the US, and Turkey. This assertive stance by China, traditionally known for its diplomatic subtlety, indicates a seismic shift in global politics, with the Middle East emerging as a critical battleground.

