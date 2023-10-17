With Iran’s direct involvement, Gaza’s defiance prepares it to become a graveyard for invaders.

Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

While the drums of war beat louder each day, the impending conflict promises to be anything but straightforward. If it chooses to invade, the Israeli army will be stepping into a quagmire of military and moral challenges. The world watches with bated breath, hoping for restraint and a return to dialogue but prepared for the storm that might ensue. However, in the shadow of a looming conflict, Gaza is not only bracing for an invasion. It is actively preparing to turn its land into a quagmire for any potential invaders. Anticipating Israel’s move, the joint Palestinian factions have meticulously laid ambushes above and below ground. The remains of hundreds of destroyed buildings are not only symbols of devastation but are being turned into potential graveyards for the Israeli army.

This preparation and the apparent determination of the Palestinian forces have given the Israeli leadership pause. The long-awaited ground invasion, initially due to begin imminently, has been curiously postponed ‘due to the weather’, according to Israeli sources. But the real reasons may be more strategic and geopolitical than meteorological.

In a significant twist to the narrative, Iran has now signalled its intention to become a direct participant in this conflict. This move is not just about supporting the Palestinian cause. It is also seen as a direct challenge to the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran’s involvement could reshape the dynamics of the Middle East, especially if it leads to the downfall of Netanyahu’s government.

The recent “Al-Aqsa flooding” operation has shattered the long-held belief in Israel’s invincibility. The brazen rocket attacks that reached significant Israeli cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv have shown that Israel’s security is not impregnable, especially if the Palestinian spirit remains unbroken.

If a ground invasion occurs, it won’t be a military confrontation but a test of wills, ideologies and long-held beliefs. With Iran directly involved, the stakes are higher than ever, and the conflict can be much more expansive. The world is watching closely as the Middle East teeters on the brink of a potentially transformative conflict. The hope remains that dialogue and diplomacy can still find a way to prevent further bloodshed and bring about lasting peace.

Bold Iran’s Strategic Posturing: A Message to the World

