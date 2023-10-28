Gaza’s Underground Front: Palestinian strategy beneath the rubble in the face of Israel’s intensified onslaught.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In a significant shift from its traditional tactics, Israel has changed its approach to ground invasions. Instead of its usual strategy, Israel has now launched a series of ground operations against the Gaza Strip, both on land and at sea. A bombardment of unprecedented intensity has preceded this change. Despite urgent calls from 120 nations in the Security Council for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has maintained its aggressive stance.

However, the military gains for Israel from these actions appear minimal. The main result has been widespread devastation, with over 7,500 civilians reported dead, including a staggering 4,800 women and children. In the midst of this chaos, however, the Palestinian resistance has not been caught unprepared. Sources within the ‘Axis of Resistance’ indicate that the Palestinians had anticipated and prepared for the Israeli onslaught.

Senior officials within the Axis of Resistance, operating from the Joint Command Centres, have commented on the recent Israeli bombardment of northern Gaza. They stated: “The extensive damage caused by Israel’s intense airstrikes in the north of Gaza Strip serves first and foremost as a significant obstacle to the advance of Israeli military vehicles and mechanised brigades deployed inside the Gaza borders.

The source went on to say that “Israel carried out airstrikes on several residential areas during the night hours. While areas close to the Gaza Strip had previously been evacuated of their residents, Israel continues to target them. This is largely due to concerns about the intricate tunnel systems and fortifications built by the resistance inside the city”. The massive destruction caused by Israeli artillery and aircraft has inadvertently provided the Palestinian resistance with fortified positions and trenches they couldn’t even imagine, allowing them to set up ambushes and confront the enemy.

Israel deployed in the first raids three divisions, the equivalent of nine brigades or some 30,000 troops, to the theatre of operations on different northern fronts. Given the extensive bombing and destruction inflicted by Israel itself, coupled with the craters left by massive artillery shelling and air bombing, these mechanised divisions will find it challenging to make significant advances. As a result, any forward movement will be painstakingly slow due to the enormous amount of rubble. This will force Israel to rely on infantry units for direct combat with the resistance. Such confrontation will inevitably result in significant casualties for the advancing Israeli forces, something the Israeli military is keen to avoid.

