Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In a significant diplomatic effort, Qatar, with the support of Egypt and the United States, successfully brokered a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance in Gaza. This temporary ceasefire, aimed at de-escalating the intense conflict that has gripped the region, focuses on facilitating critical humanitarian aid and the exchange of civilian prisoners.

Israel’s involvement in a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance groups, despite its stated goal of undermining or destroying Hamas, is indicative of the failure of the Israeli government and its occupation forces to achieve the initial objective.

Engaging in ceasefires can manage international public opinion by demonstrating a willingness to pursue peace and de-escalation, even if only temporarily. Global diplomatic and political pressure often plays a significant role in persuading parties to a conflict to enter a temporary ceasefire. However, brief pauses in hostilities can be used to regroup, reassess strategies or prepare for future confrontations. Ceasefires can be a precursor to broader peace talks or negotiations, even between entrenched adversaries. These ceasefires do not necessarily indicate a fundamental shift in long-term goals or strategies but rather reflect a temporary and pragmatic response to the immediate realities of the conflict. The broader goals and strategies often remain in place, with ceasefires as brief interludes in ongoing and protracted conflicts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel will allow urgent humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza, which has suffered severe damage to its infrastructure, particularly in the health sector. This damage, attributed to Israeli military operations, has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation, forcing many Palestinians in the northern areas to relocate to the south due to the lack of essential life support systems.

Hamas, sceptical about Israel’s intentions and questioning the effectiveness of the ceasefire in achieving long-term peace, has agreed to this temporary cessation of hostilities. This decision reflects a strategic pause that will allow the Palestinian population a brief respite from the relentless cycle of violence that has dominated Gaza for the past 48 days. During this period, residents will be spared the omnipresent presence of gunpowder, the smell of death and the grim realities of conflict.

The ceasefire offers a moment of respite in the Middle East, a region on the brink of broader conflict. It provides a window for reflection and possible de-escalation, reducing the immediate risk of the conflict spilling over into neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, which have been supportive of the Palestinian cause and Gaza since 7 October. This temporary development is a crucial step towards alleviating the immediate humanitarian crisis and setting the stage for more sustainable peace efforts in the region.

Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire after an extensive six-hour meeting at cabinet headquarters involving top security officials, the defence ministry, the army command and the prime minister. The decision was opposed by the three ministers and members of the “Jewish Greatness” party led by Itamar Ben Gvir but was eventually approved by the majority.

The ceasefire, described by Israel as “a difficult but the best agreement available”, includes a notable condition regarding the exchange of civilian prisoners. For every Israeli civilian released, three Palestinian civilians will be released. This exchange, to take place over four days, will be facilitated by the International Red Cross. In addition, the agreement allows for the entry of limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, including 200trucks daily (a significant reduction from the pre-war daily entry of 500 trucks), four trucks of fuel, and other trucks of food and medical supplies, all subject to Egyptian coordination after Israeli approval.

The ceasefire agreement described includes specific provisions regarding Israeli aerial activity over Gaza, reflecting a nuanced approach to de-escalation in different regions of the territory. In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the ceasefire agreement prohibits any flights by Israeli jets or drones. This blanket ban on aerial activity is an important measure to reduce the military presence and potential for escalation in the southern region. In Northern Gaza, the agreement takes a more time-bound approach to south Gaza. Israeli jets and drones cannot fly over this area between 10:00 and 16:00 local time. This limited time window for the cessation of aerial activity is likely a compromise to balance security concerns with efforts to reduce tensions.

The start time of the ceasefire has yet to be announced but is expected to begin Thursday, 23 November. This lack of disclosure could be due to several reasons, including ongoing negotiations, strategic considerations or logistical arrangements. The finalisation and announcement of the start time is crucial for effectively implementing the ceasefire terms.

These terms reflect the complexity of ceasefire arrangements in conflict zones, where specific words are often carefully negotiated to address the concerns and strategic interests of the parties involved. Implementation of and adherence to these terms will determine the effectiveness of the ceasefire in reducing hostilities and paving the way for further extended ceasefire efforts.

Significantly, Israel’s agreement to release a list of three hundred Palestinian civilian names indicates that it is open to extending the ceasefire for a further four days pre-announced. This extension is conditional on releasing a second batch of prisoners from both sides. The agreement also includes a final six-hour cessation of all military operations, including overflights and marches, and calls on Hamas to end its 47-day bombardment of Israeli towns. This temporary ceasefire is a crucial step towards de-escalation and the potential for a longer-term cease-fire.

Under the terms of the recently agreed ceasefire, Palestinians in northern Gaza will gain safe and vital access to Salah al-Din Street, a key thoroughfare linking the north and southern parts of the region. This access is particularly significant as Israeli tanks had previously severed this route at the Gaza Valley border, severely restricting movement, and snipers killed many Palestinian civilians crossing the same streets. At the same time, other young Palestinians were arrested by the Israelis while crossing toward south Gaza.

The reopening of Salah al-Din Street will allow families and humanitarian convoys safe passage, essential for transporting critically ill patients from northern Gaza to functioning medical facilities. The health sector in the north of Gaza has been devastated, with hospitals either occupied or bombarded and besieged by Israeli forces and some partially destroyed. This has led to a dire health crisis, forcing many residents to flee for lack of necessary medical treatment and care.

This ceasefire also provides a much-needed opportunity for the UN to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in the damage of 67 UN offices in Gaza and the tragic loss of 108 UN staff, an unprecedented toll for the organisation in such a short period. In addition, the UN is sheltering some two million internally displaced people in Gaza. With the cessation of hostilities, the UN now has the opportunity to replenish its depleted food stocks and assist the significant number of displaced people, marking a critical moment in the organisation’s efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

The history of conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions has often been marked by a pattern of intensified military action by Israel in the final hours before a ceasefire. This pattern is seen as an attempt by Israel to maximise its devastating impact on the civilian population and to improve its military position on the battlefield, ostensibly to maintain a more robust position during the subsequent period of cessation of hostilities.

This approach is perceived as a manifestation of deep-seated animosity and a strategic move to exploit the final moments of a conflict for military advantage. A notable example of this tactic was observed during the 2014 Gaza War. In that conflict, just before a 72-hour ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a significant military offensive on the town of Rafah and made advances on the front lines. This offensive resulted in the capture and subsequent death of an Israeli officer, Hader Goldin, during the confrontation, highlighting the volatile and unpredictable nature of these conflict dynamics. The 2014 conflict in Gaza, a 55-day war, resulted in a tragic loss of life, with 1,400 Palestinian children and women and 900 young people reportedly killed and 13,000 wounded. These events deeply affected the Palestinian community and created a sense of continued struggle and hardship.

Such actions contribute to a broader narrative of mistrust and underscore the complexities and challenges of negotiating and maintaining ceasefires in the region. These dynamics often exacerbate the humanitarian impact of the conflict, particularly on civilians, and complicate the search for long-term peace and stability in the area.

The issue of detainees in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict often highlights a disparity in global attention and response, particularly from a Western perspective. There has been considerable focus on Israeli women and children detained by Palestinian resistance groups, with their stories and conditions receiving widespread coverage. This attention has led to debates and discussions about the circumstances and legitimacy of their detention.

In contrast, there has been less public scrutiny of the large number of Palestinian detainees, including those under the age of 18, held by the Israeli authorities. Questions about the circumstances of their arrest, the legality of their detention and treatment often receive less attention in international discourse. This discrepancy raises concerns about the balance and fairness of the global narrative surrounding the conflict.

In particular, the Palestinian resistance has been known to capture civilians, officers and reserve soldiers, both men and women, with a significant event occurring on 7 October. However, the broader context that is often overlooked is the existence of some 7,000 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom are held under the British Mandate Law of 1946. This law allows indefinite administrative detention without formal charge or trial, a practice criticised for its illegality and lack of due process and transparency.

The history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict highlights the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people in the face of significant challenges and losses. 7 October is marked as a symbolic day of victory for the Palestinians, representing their steadfastness against a formidable and technologically advanced adversary backed by powerful international allies, including the United States.

In response to these experiences, Hamas, as a critical factor in the Palestinian resistance, is portrayed as reorganising and preparing for possible future conflicts. This preparation is seen as a strategic response to the possibility of renewed hostilities, particularly in northern Gaza. It reflects ongoing efforts to advance its objectives, including releasing prisoners and hostages.

It’s important to note that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deeply complex, characterised by a long history of violence, political disputes and divergent narratives. The perspectives and actions of all parties involved are often the subject of extensive debate and analysis in international political and diplomatic circles. The situation in Gaza highlights the severe humanitarian crisis and extensive destruction caused by the conflict. The need for assistance is acute, focusing on family reunification, civil protection and infrastructure repair.

Many people in Gaza are desperate to check on the welfare of their families and comrades amid the chaos and destruction, highlighting the deeply personal impact of the conflict. Furthermore, the scale of the destruction has required a significant disaster relief effort. The reported thousands of victims buried under the rubble need heavy equipment for recovery operations, highlighting the devastating human toll of the conflict. Also, the damage to infrastructure is extensive, with 41,000 homes destroyed and 220,000 damaged. The need to restore electricity, ensure fuel supplies for water pumping and remove rubble is critical to restoring essential services and living conditions. The devastating destruction was caused by over 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes of explosives, which has caused widespread destruction in a densely populated area, adding to the severity of the humanitarian crisis.

The reported high number of casualties (14,200 people killed and 25,000 wounded) has not only been a source of immense grief. Still, it has also been reported to be a catalyst for increased support and recruitment to organisations such as Hamas. Israel has paved the path for thousands more recruits into Hamas and the Palestinian resistance groups among the 2.3 million that remained alive, eager for revenge. The Israeli government is and remains unwilling to concede any part of Palestine and unable to understand the meaning of peace. That reflects the deep political impasse and contrasting narratives that fuel the ongoing conflict.

The underlying political and territorial disputes remain unresolved despite the ceasefire, and scepticism remains about the potential for long-term peace. The situation is further complicated by the history of intense military action that preceded the ceasefire and the divergent global responses to the plight of prisoners on both sides.

This ceasefire, while a step towards de-escalation, highlights the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of immense challenges and the strategic responses of the parties involved, including Hamas’s preparation for potential future conflict. Israel was defeated on 7 October. That day will remain implanted in the Israeli settlers’ memories, where the incertitude factor of settling in a peaceful Palestinian-occupied territory will prevail.

