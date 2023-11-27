Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, due to expire on Tuesday morning, has put the Israeli government in a difficult position as international calls for its extension grow louder. Qatar has stepped in to broker an extension of the ceasefire, acknowledged by both parties, for an additional two days, with the possibility of further prolongation. Israel, seeking to beg for negotiations that could impose untenable conditions, had previously agreed to the gradual release of 300 Palestinian prisoners, subject to progress in future talks. The decision was taken at a government meeting last week amid the conflict. Hamas, on the other hand, has proposed an exchange deal, offering to release one Israeli prisoner for three Palestinians, with an initial phase of 50 Palestinians for 150 Israelis. This proposal appears to reflect Israel’s expectation of an extension of the ceasefire despite mounting global criticism of the extensive casualties and destruction caused by its military aggression against civilian targets.

Israel faces a complex dilemma as it seeks to end its military operations in Gaza without fully achieving its stated objectives. This situation poses a significant challenge to the Israeli government, which must find a way to end the conflict that satisfies both domestic pressures and broader geopolitical considerations.

The central dilemma is to devise a strategy that not only ends the hostilities but also meets the expectations and demands of the Israeli population. This task is particularly daunting given the seeming impracticality of reoccupying northern Gaza, an action fraught with political and military complications.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, the Israeli government finds itself at a crossroads. On the one hand, there is an urgent need to halt military action to avoid further international condemnation and potential escalation. On the other hand, there is the challenge of achieving tangible goals that could justify the conflict to the Israeli public, such as securing the release of prisoners. Balancing these competing priorities requires delicate diplomacy and strategic decision-making.

The conflict in Gaza, which lasted for fifty days, caused significant casualties and destruction, raising concerns about the scale of the military operations and their impact on the civilian population. According to international statistics, some 20,000 people were killed during this period, including some 18,500 civilians and 1,500 members of the Palestinian resistance. Hamas, a key player in the conflict, is said to have around 30,000 fighters and, therefore, has lost a small number of its fighters in this war.

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Support Independent Journalism €10.00

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...