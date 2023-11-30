Hamas is preparing for war, and Netanyahu faces bad choices

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces difficult decisions that could significantly impact his political future in a complex political landscape. Amid growing international pressure for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Netanyahu is caught between the demands of his key allies, the United States and Europe, and the intransigence of members of his government.

The US and European nations, traditionally staunch supporters of Israel, have shifted their stance, calling for a permanent end to hostilities. This call for a ceasefire comes after a period in which these allies gave Israel considerable leeway in its military operations against Gaza. Complicating matters for Netanyahu are statements by Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Both ministers, along with six other members of their coalition, have threatened to withdraw their support for the government if the Gaza offensive is halted. Their position is based on the belief that the Israeli military has not yet achieved its objectives, including the complete dismantling of Hamas.

In response, the Palestinian resistance is reported to be preparing for a possible new conflict, ready to face any further Israeli aggression. This preparation suggests a willingness to defend against any escalation should extremist views and intransigence overshadow diplomatic reasoning. Netanyahu’s predicament reflects the broader tensions and complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He faces a delicate balancing act between the demands of international diplomacy and domestic political pressures, with the prospect of renewed conflict looming on the horizon.Leadership sources within the “resistance axis” reveal that “the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and others, have established a unified …

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Support Indepndent Journalism €10.00

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...