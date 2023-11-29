Israel is redeploying in the north, and the bodies of foreigners and Israelis are under the rubble, awaiting negotiations.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Israeli forces in northern Gaza are undergoing a strategic shift as they move from active engagement to fortifying their positions amid ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations.

As Palestinians and Israelis await the arrival of more batches of prisoners, including women and children, Israeli troops in northern Gaza are moving away from various frontlines. Their new focus is strengthening their fortifications, signalling a possible long-term regional presence. This redeployment is part of a broader strategy to prepare for protracted negotiations on exchanging hostages and prisoners.

During the first fifty days of the conflict, Israeli forces advanced into northern Gaza from three directions, establishing control over the coastal strip in the northwest and effectively dividing the north and south along the Gaza Valley. Additional forces moved in from the north and northeast. However, the current ceasefire has necessitated a change in tactics. The Israeli military is now focusing on defensive strategies to maintain control over the areas it has gained. This includes identifying critical entry and exit points, establishing staging areas, and constructing earthen berms as a barrier against potential infiltration by resistance forces and protecting Israeli units stationed at key defensive positions.

In a significant redeployment, Israeli forces have withdrawn from critical areas in north-west Gaza, including along Al-Rashid Street, Al-Shati camp, Gaza port and the hospital complex. This move, part of a more comprehensive clean-up operation following the devastation caused during the initial phase of their incursion, signals a shift towards a more stable period in northern Gaza.

The construction of earthen berms by the Israeli military is strategic, aimed at preventing sniper attacks, obscuring the view of anti-tank rocket launchers and ensuring safer mobility for soldiers under the current ceasefire.

Israeli forces are meticulously sweeping sectors within their line of defence, raiding houses and tunnels that fall within their defensive perimeter. This action is necessitated by their previous inability to establish complete control under constant fire, especially in the face of strong resistance. Civilians are prevented from returning to the northern areas where the Israeli military is concentrated, where it has established advanced command and control centres and ammunition depots in preparation for a possible return to offensive operations. These fortifications are standard military planning and procedures, awaiting the political decision to proceed with the army offensive or withdraw in due course.

Despite the current ceasefire, the possibility of a resurgence of resistance activity, particularly the so-called ‘spider’ and hybrid warfare tactics, remains if Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of northern Gaza without a non-aggression pact or if they launch further attacks. However, the decision to resume fighting is fraught with complexities. It poses significant challenges for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which is under domestic pressure to prioritise the release of Israeli detainees and prisoners. There is also considerable international political pressure, particularly from the United States and European countries, for a cessation of hostilities and a move towards a lasting peace.

In a remarkable development, the Israeli army has announced that, for the first time in its history, it has dismissed a combat battalion commander and his deputy. The action was taken after the officers reportedly retreated in the face of an ambush by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, during ground operations. The retreat was attributed to a lack of air support for their unit. This situation led to a significant proportion of the soldiers under their command deciding not to return to military service, with some refusing to fight in Gaza. As a result, the conflict has turned Gaza into a daunting battlefield where Israeli forces are reluctant to engage without overwhelming air support and prior area clearance. This severe incident marks a significant moment in the Israeli military’s operations. It highlights the damage to the Israeli army’s reputation and the challenges of ground operations in complex conflict zones such as Gaza.

Israel has recently acknowledged significant casualties in its ongoing conflict with Palestinian resistance forces. According to official figures, more than 465 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed and a further 1,000 military personnel wounded, including 202 seriously, with 1,600 soldiers now classified as disabled due to injuries sustained in the war. The conflict has also claimed the lives of some five thousand Israeli civilians since it began.

