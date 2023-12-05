Gaza Under Fire: Deciphering the US’s Ambivalent Position

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Israel has resumed military operations in Gaza after a one-week hiatus, escalating violence against civilians and intensifying its presence in the southern part of the Strip, an area heavily populated by displaced persons from northern Gaza. This renewed aggression has resulted in further heavy civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure. What is remarkable about this situation is not only Israel’s inability to achieve its stated objectives of a month ago but also the evolving position of the United States in this context.

Recent American statements have shown apparent dissatisfaction with the negative consequences of the Israeli military campaign, particularly its devastating impact on civilians and infrastructure. These developments raise questions about the sincerity and underlying motives of the change in the US position. The Israeli Occupation Forces, acting on the instructions of their political leaders, have been accused of violating international law and committing war crimes, a claim that Israeli officials have acknowledged in media interactions. Despite these admissions, Israel continues to enjoy what seems to be implicit international support, particularly from the US, UK, Germany, France and Italy.

The critical question is whether this shift in American rhetoric represents a genuine policy change, a strategic move with different objectives, or a simple public relations manoeuvre. The US administration is reassessing its role and slightly distancing itself from the conflict to avoid being seen as complicit in the Israeli genocide being inflicted on civilians and children. This situation has prompted a broader discussion about the US’s awareness of and response to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Recent statements by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reflect a verbal shift in the US position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Secretary Austin expressed grave concern about the impact of Israel’s military actions, particularly the high risk of civilian casualties. He stressed that the continuation of such operations in densely populated civilian areas could ultimately lead to strategic failure for Israel. Austin noted the moral and strategic importance of protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza. He suggested that failure to do so could drive more people to support Hamas and other resistance groups, thereby trading a tactical victory for a strategic defeat.

