Gaza’s allies are preparing gradual belligerent steps to stop the Israeli-US war.

Israel’s continued actions in Gaza, which some see as tantamount to ethnic cleansing and in defiance of international law, have raised significant concerns. The sharing of content on social media by Israeli soldiers, like the execution of prisoners and the destruction of over 50 buildings with explosives, which are seen as evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes, adds to these concerns. Despite this, allies of the Palestinian resistance have continued to harass Israel to halt its ongoing military operations in Gaza, now on their 78th day.

In seeking ways to stop Israel’s military campaign and its undeclared plans for Gaza, the Palestinian resistance and its allies have been engaged in dozens of attacks but failed to persuade the Israelis and their US allies to stop the war. The Palestinian resistance’s friends will have to consider a different approach to ending this war or forcing the US to intervene positively on behalf of the children and women of Gaza, even if it can be counterproductive for the forthcoming US presidential campaign. It is a delicate task for the resistance members to avoid diverting the world’s attention away from the Palestinian cause and keep the focus on Gaza in the first place.

