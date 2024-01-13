The US is heading into a trap: missteps and Russia and China are watching happily. 

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The United States faces a severe dilemma for its involvement in the war on Gaza, and Russia and China are watching how the US is sinking in the ongoing Middle Eastern war with great satisfaction. This scenario is reminiscent of the stance Russia and China took in the Security Council on Yemen when they abstained from voting on a resolution condemning Yemen for intercepting Israeli ships carrying Israeli goods to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Russian-Chinese move was no accident. It mirrored their similar abstention in 2011 on a resolution to “protect civilians in Libya”. Their abstention then was interpreted as tacit approval, allowing the US and its allies to launch a military action that led to the destruction of the Libyan state and the overthrow of its government. In retrospect, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised the United States for exploiting the situation in the Security Council during the term of then-President Dmitry Medvedev (2008-2012). This was seen as giving the West a free hand to launch military operations against Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. Anticipating similar American intentions in Yemen, Russia decided not to use its veto on Yemen. This was so predictable that the Ansar Allah group had already evacuated numerous military sites and ammunition depots before the US-British strikes targeted 63 locations in Yemen and killed five members of the armed forces. This begs the question: Has America inadvertently entered a trap that could lead it into a broader war that could strain its economy and deepen its involvement in a wider conflict?

