Iranian strategic attacks: Resounding Messages Across the Region

By Elijah J. Magnier:

In a decisive response to recent terrorist attacks and assassinations, Iran has launched a series of strategic strikes in Syria, Iraq and Pakistan. These actions come in the wake of a deadly attack in the Kerman region that claimed 100 lives last week and the targeting of Revolutionary Guard personnel by various organisations in Syria. Iran used 24 ballistic missiles in these attacks, targeting what it described as “Israeli spy bases” in the Iraqi Kurdish region and the “Army of Justice” (Jaish al-Adl), a group known for its operations in south-eastern Iran, particularly in the border areas with Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Sistan-Baluchestan region. These cross-border missile attacks convey several critical messages from Tehran.

The deployment of 13 ballistic missiles to targets with a range of 1,200 km (with some reaching up to 1,450 km and powered by solid fuel for rapid launch) was a calculated move. These missiles, known for their accuracy in hitting targets in Syria, were launched from Khuzestan and other undisclosed locations using mobile platforms. In addition, 11 ballistic missiles were fired at Erbil from eastern Azerbaijan and Kermanshah. The significance of these attacks is heightened by the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza.

Iran’s message is clear:

Subscribe to get access Read more of this content when you subscribe today. Subscribe Log in

Support Independent Journalism €10.00

One-Time Monthly Yearly Make a one-time donation Make a monthly donation Make a yearly donation Choose an amount €5.00 €15.00 €100.00 €5.00 €15.00 €100.00 €5.00 €15.00 €100.00 Or enter a custom amount Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. DonateDonate monthlyDonate yearly

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...