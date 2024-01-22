Is Israel on the verge of war with Lebanon? Hezbollah’s weapons option to counter Israel’s measures.

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Senior Israeli army officers are urging Defence Minister Yoav Galant to launch decisive military strikes against Hezbollah. This action is seen as a means of establishing deterrence and ‘teaching a lesson’ to Lebanon, a country perceived to have drawn Israel into an unwanted conflict since 8 October. Israeli media have highlighted discussions between political leaders about a proposed 48-hour ceasefire initiated by Israel. The implication is clear: if Hezbollah does not respect this ceasefire, Israel may resort to war. Hezbollah is not interested in discussing or considering any Israeli proposal that doesn’t include a truce in Gaza.

Would such a move amount to military, political and economic ‘suicide’ for Israel, given the complexities and potential repercussions of a war with Lebanon? Defence Minister Galant has acknowledged ‘the difficulties and the level of destruction that any conflict with Lebanon would entail for Israel’, not to mention ‘the devastating effects it would have on Lebanon itself and Hezbollah’.

Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces no internal pressure from his extremist government allies to pursue a war with Lebanon, contrary to their demands to occupy Gaza and continue the war until Palestinian control ends. This situation presents a delicate and potentially volatile scenario for the Middle East region.

In an unprecedented move, families of Israeli prisoners forced their way into the Knesset Finance Committee in Jerusalem. Their demand is apparent: give in to the demands of the Palestinian resistance to stop the war and speed up the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal. This situation has been created by the capture of between 120 and 136 Israelis by resistance groups in Gaza, a fact that increases the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is in a difficult position with limited options. He is under considerable pressure not only from these families but also from within his mini-government. Among the key figures exerting this pressure are ministers Benjamin (Beny) Gantz and Yoav Galant, experienced military generals who oppose their prime minister’s approach to the war. Their perspective differs markedly from Netanyahu’s. They see his approach driven more by personal political motives to retain power and avoid domestic accountability than strategic considerations.

