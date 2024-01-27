A bittersweet victory: Palestine at the ICJ and the uncertain fate of UNRWA

Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accepted South Africa’s petition alleging Israeli intent to commit genocide. Contrary to Israel’s position, the ICJ reaffirmed its jurisdiction to consider and advise. The Court’s preliminary recommendations are open to different interpretations by the parties to the dispute, given the inherently controversial nature of laws that have not been definitively settled. Although a final ruling by the Court may take years, the recent proceedings are pivotal. It is historically significant because it brings Israel before a court that was established in 1948, after World War II, initially in response to the Jewish Holocaust and widespread anti-Semitism in Europe. Remarkably, this is the same Court in which representatives of the modern Jewish rulers are accused of committing genocide and Holocaust-like atrocities against the Palestinian people. The ICJ’s future deliberations will seek to determine the veracity of these allegations.

Nevertheless, this episode represents a symbolic triumph for Palestine, undermining Israel’s perceived invulnerability. It exposes those nations that might support Israel, particularly in supplying arms for continued hostilities against civilians, and tests their stance in international arenas. The situation is further complicated by the US and other nations’ suspension of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) finance, an act perceived as a measure to overshadow Israel’s apparent setback at the ICJ.

Internationally, it is widely recognised that Israel ignores rulings of the International Court of Justice that don’t suit its interests. This situation highlights a moral victory for the Palestinians, as it confirms the recognition of their cause by the world’s highest legal authority. However, the actual enforcement of the Court’s decisions depends on the consensus of the Security Council’s permanent members.

