Biden bombs Iraq and Syria: “It’s a message to Iran.”

Posted on by Elijah J Magnier

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

There is now no doubt that US President Joe Biden has decided to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Donald Trump and consider Iraq a battlefield between the US and Iran, violating Iraqi sovereignty. Washington’s jets have bombed sites inside Iraq and Syria, killing eight people on both sides of the border. Lawrence J. Korb, the senior fellow at American Progress Action Fund and a former US assistant secretary of defence, said in an interview that the airstrikes—carried out by fighter-bombers—were essentially Biden “serving notice” to Tehran. Consequently, strikes at the border sites can now certainly not be excluded from the ongoing and stalled nuclear file negotiations in Vienna. However, the Biden administration is mistaken in believing that this attack will positively affect the negotiations and favour America. On the contrary, it irritates Iran, which undoubtedly regrets the fall of the Iraqi casualties, but has the satisfaction of having lured Biden into a minefield, a trap set for him.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

Subscribe

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Elijah J Magnier

Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.