Biden bombs Iraq and Syria: “It’s a message to Iran.”

There is now no doubt that US President Joe Biden has decided to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Donald Trump and consider Iraq a battlefield between the US and Iran, violating Iraqi sovereignty. Washington’s jets have bombed sites inside Iraq and Syria, killing eight people on both sides of the border. Lawrence J. Korb, the senior fellow at American Progress Action Fund and a former US assistant secretary of defence, said in an interview that the airstrikes—carried out by fighter-bombers—were essentially Biden “serving notice” to Tehran. Consequently, strikes at the border sites can now certainly not be excluded from the ongoing and stalled nuclear file negotiations in Vienna. However, the Biden administration is mistaken in believing that this attack will positively affect the negotiations and favour America. On the contrary, it irritates Iran, which undoubtedly regrets the fall of the Iraqi casualties, but has the satisfaction of having lured Biden into a minefield, a trap set for him.

