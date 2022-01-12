Russia’s meeting with NATO on Ukraine: The US behind the curtains

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

Russian and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officials met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss Moscow’s concerns about Ukraine’s joining NATO and a Western military presence threatening Russia’s security along the Ukrainian border. But is there a Russian security threat to the European continent, or is Europe content to continue acting as a shield that enables Washington to meet its objectives, especially confronting Moscow?

Undoubtedly, the US is leading NATO, doing everything in its power to defend its position as the strongest nation in the world that rules other countries. Its position is beyond any accountability: it imposes harsh sanctions on people when they reject or resist this hegemony.

The Second World War marked the end of US-Russian cooperation against Nazi Germany and the beginning of the cold war. Washington began its war by establishing harsh measures against the communists, who competed with the US’s plans to rule and dominate Europe and the world. The Second World War allowed America to colonise Europe indirectly. To this day, there are more than 70,000 US soldiers and officers in Europe, most of them in Germany (34,000), Italy (12,000), Britain (9,500), Poland (4,500) and Spain (3000). America has about 750 military bases spread in 80 countries, of which at least two hundred are in Europe alone.

There is no threat to the European continent from any country on its borders. Consequently, the European relationship with the Middle East, Asia, Russia and Latin America is optimum. Russia is the fifth-largest exporter and importer from and to the European continent, with a volume of about $100 billion annually, increasing and decreasing according to health developments (COVID), to reach the level of Russia’s imports to Europe, which amounted to $2.4 billion in 2012 and 95 billion in 2020.Russia is the leading supplier to the European Union of oil, natural gas and solid fossil fuels, amounting to two-thirds of Europe’s needs. Therefore, Russia is an essential and indispensable partner of the European Union, not an enemy or a threat. America created NATO in April 1949 – was led by General Dwight Eisenhower in 1950– for Europe to rally behind America that wanted to “defend the continent against Soviet aggression”. In reality, the US created the perfect military body to direct against whoever it wanted. The first time NATO was deployed was in 1995, in Bosnia and Hercegovina, when Europe failed to end the

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

