The US-Russia war shakes the world and is expected to last for a while

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

US President Joe Biden says he will “defend every square inch of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) territory”, yet he knows that not one of the 30 NATO members has been under attack. The US message can only be directed to his allies, expressing the readiness to defend them from Russia, to maintain high tension between the European nations and Moscow. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhe and Kherson regions had become Russian territories once the Duma approved the referendum. Their inhabitants voted in their majority to join the Russian Federation. Large areas of these provinces that have not yet been liberated will be conquered. It is a confirmation that the Russian war continues and is likely to intensify with the increase in US military, intelligence, financial and modern hardware support to Ukraine. The Ukrainian losses have thus far resulted in more than 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 150,000 injured and 100,000 square kilometres of losses in Ukrainian territories. However, the outcome is slim compared to the size of the significant support by the US and NATO for Ukraine. Cities on the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, important factories, agricultural lands and the most powerful nuclear reactor in Europe have all fallen to Russian control. What can come next?

In this war, Ukraine can win some tactical victories, such as recapturing the Kharkiv, Liman regions and perhaps others in the future until Russia injects new fresh troops onto the battlefield in the following months. The US’s narrative is that the Ukrainians recovered territories in these four provinces and cities, which are Ukrainian soil and not Russian. Such a version of facts, telling Russia that its known territories are not under attack, will not change the course of facts. Russia is not expected to react less than by hitting back very hard to recover the control of the lost territories in the areas in its referenda, mainly in Lugansk.

It is also common knowledge that there are US-EU special forces on the ground in Ukraine, supervised by senior NATO officers from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of 20 to 30 countries gathered under the command of the United States at the German base in Ramstein. These are equipped with satellite and intelligence capabilities to run the war in Ukraine. These officers send the appropriate weapons to the Ukrainian army. They are working to find the weakest defence line to breach the Russian front along the 800 to 1,000 kilometres that form the Ukrainian-Russian front.

These high-ranking western officers work in a friendly and loyal environment in Germany, not in the war zone. They are not under psychological and moral pressure, yet knowing that any mistake in their military plans means many Ukrainian – not Europeans – will die. They can therefore afford to lose many Ukrainian men until tactical victories are obtained. These tactical victories by the Ukrainian army are needed for the United States to invest in the manipulated media and social networks, to push European nations to continue their support for Ukraine and to strike Russian morale or hit those countries hostile to global unilateralism and western dominance. The US administration aims to show that President Putin can lose the war and that Washington and its European allies are gradually gaining the upper hand over the Russians and are winning one battle after another.

Despite the significant economic burden on the European population, EU leaders continue supporting Ukraine’s military and financially. Furthermore, as expressed by its Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Germany said that his government, a NATO member hosting the headquarters of the military command and running the war in Ukraine, is “at war with Russia”. This is a serious official position adopted by a member of the German government that could have severe implications for, and effects on, on the country’s already overt involvement in the war in Ukraine against Russia. It should not come as a surprise to see the increase in the level of European involvement in Ukraine, hoping to win the war against Moscow, collect the benefit, and argue that they were on the “right side” of history, not just followers of the US.

Here it is essential to spotlight the performance of the Russian army, which showed its inability to hold onto the ground it captured, faced with the multiplication of enemies and the unlimited western support and involvement in the war. The Russian military is not up to Putin’s ambitions and goals to prevent the US from defeating Russia, crippling its economy and ending the world’s unilateralist hegemony. Therefore, this ongoing war will push Russia to increase the numbers of its armed forces and refurbish the weaponry inventory so as to be compatible and effective with conventional classical warfare, quite apart from any nuclear options. The West believed it could defeat Russia in the first month or so of the war, as Hungarian

Proofread by: Maurice Brasher

