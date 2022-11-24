Why should Iran be demonised, and for how long will it go?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

An advisor to a western European Prime Minister said privately, “when the Americans want the government officials to campaign for a particular narrative, we receive a piece of paper with instructions to follow. Normally, Prime Minister or minister would contest the US dictate. Decision-makers are instructed to avoid any headache and execute Washington’s will without delay. We do it and avoid any discussion or questioning even if the US suggestions are incompatible with our interests or foreign policy.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised Iran for its crackdown on foreign-backed rioters. Also, the European Union’s high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy adopted EU sanctions arising from Iran’s last 50-60 days of riots. These European positions are aligned with the US objectives, not the EU policy and interest with Tehran. So, what is it all about, and why is the increase in an aggressive stand against Iran?

US Secretary Antony Blinken campaigned for “freedom of expression“, a narrative the US uses only against its enemies or when some of its allies decide to contest Washington’s demands. Julian Assange, however, is facing 175 years in prison for doing his job as a journalist. Moreover, seizing the 24-hour English-language dot com Press TV website and sanctioning it is yet another indication of the US and its allies’ double standards. The West’s wish to bring Iran to the nuclear deal in a fragile state to force Iran to give up on its demands to guarantee that Washington will respect the JCPOA, unlike what Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden did. The other long-term – but ambitious – the goal is to destabilise and overthrow the “Islamic Republic” and replace it with a divided multi-ethnic sub-state or to impose a US “marionette” (like the son of the Shah).

From a western perspective, Iran is becoming problematic because of its unprecedented capability to dismantle the US and Israel’s objectives and to survive their maximum pressure and sabotage attacks. Moreover, regardless of the harsh sanctions, it has the financial power and the ideology to support the “Axis of the Resistance”, whose members act as one body, ready to defend their countries and Iran – and vice versa – against any menace. Also, Iran has announced that it has hypersonic ballistic missiles that any existing missile defence system cannot intercept. Israel and the dozens of US military bases spread in the Middle East, including the US fleet, are all sitting ducks for Iranian precision missiles and drones.

It is not new for Iran to challenge the US directly when its national security is in jeopardy. Iran bombed the US Air Force base at Ain al-Assad base in Iraq in 2020, and 16 precision missiles hit the US premises and runway. Had Iran then used the capacity of these missiles to carry over 1,000 pounds of explosives warheads, they would have destroyed 20 to 30 aircraft and, as US General Frank McKenzie has said, would have killed 100 to 150 soldiers without the evacuation that took place hours before the bombing.

Also, the presence of Iran’s advanced manufacturing of drones delivered to the superpower state of Russia is changing the course of the war in Ukraine. The 40 western nations representing the EUCOM-NATO-BALTOPS INTEGRATED CAPABILITIES CONTROL CENTRE (ECCU) at the USAir Force base in Ramstein, Germany, gathered to support Ukraine, incapable of intercepting the Russian drones using Iranian technology. Also, the coalition Iran is establishing with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICs will free the “Islamic Republic” from dependency on the West, and most of the US sanctions will become tasteless. For these reasons and more, Iran is the favourite western target.

However, the attack on Iran didn’t come only from the West. It also came from the oil-rich Gulf countries that effectively cooperated with the West, supported the riots, and used their wealth to support Persian language media and social networks against Iran.

What is happening in Iran is not far from what Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on the 3rd of May 2017: “We will not wait for the battle to be in Saudi Arabia, but rather we will work so that the battle for them is in Iran and not in Saudi Arabia.” Bin Salman stated he was “transferring the battle to undermine Iran from within.” In collaboration with the western intelligence services, including Mossad, Riyadh would resort to what it used to do when employing ISIS cells or similar terrorist attacks to obtain their desired results.

Indeed, the Saudis and the US have been involved in supporting the separatist movements in Sistan-Baluchestan, dividing Iran and perhaps disrupting the activity of Chabahar harbour that is linking Iran to central Asia. Moreover, Mohamad Ibn Salman’s media is targeting Iranian youth, in parallel with demonising Iran and projecting the false impression that all Iranians are against their leaders and the Islamic system of governance. No wonder Saudi Arabia ceased the meetings in Baghdad with Iranian diplomats after five sessions and missed out on the sixth scheduled since April. The Saudi, Emirati, Bahraini, US and Israel coordinated to destabilise Iran when President Joe

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...