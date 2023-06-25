“Putin’s chef” served his last meal in Russia: What triggered the revolt against the Kremlin?

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

the Euphrates River in pursuit of the remnants of ISIS, faced American airstrikes that resulted in significant casualties among the Russian contractors. Wagner’s leadership accused the Kremlin of failing to coordinate effectively with the Hmeimim headquarters, the Russian base in western Syria, and the American leadership occupying northeastern Syria. The incident, which the Kremlin played down as collateral damage, further strained relations between the two entities.

Despite the bloody incident, the relationship between the Ministry of Defence and the Wagner forces, a military NGO, remained cooperative. Russia continued to use Wagner in various areas of influence, including Sudan, Libya, Central Africa and Mali. The Kremlin used Wagner to evade official responsibility when necessary, in much the same way that the Pentagon used the so-called “Blackwater” in various parts of the world, most notably during the invasion of Iraq.

The war in Ukraine exposed the vulnerability of the Russian army, which was caught off guard by the Western tactics used against it. The presence of fifty Western countries experienced in warfare, directing military operations in Ukraine from the German base of Ramstein, allowed them to exploit the weaknesses of the Russian army. President Putin realised that his army did not match his political ambitions and that a rebuilding and rearmament effort was needed to meet these challenges, i.e. to modernise military effectiveness, command and institutions. Withdrawing from Ukraine and admitting defeat was not an option, and Putin is seizing the opportunity to introduce much-needed reforms.

Under these circumstances, the Kremlin has turned to the Wagner Forces, made up of experienced fighters and retired senior officers. It also includes decommissioned special units that played a major role in the Battle of Bakhmut in Ukraine. But the Western media’s sole focus on Bakhmut has diverted attention from other fronts. The refusal of the United States and its allies to allow Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the strategic town led to protracted fighting that finally ended in Russia’s favour after several months.

While the narrative of the war was the responsibility of his defence ministry spokesman, the Wagner commander sought to establish his own media presence. He began to appear on social media, providing details of the Bakhmut battle and highlighting the achievements of his troops. These actions boosted Russian morale as the population consumed information and images depicting Wagner’s slow but steady victories on the battlefield. Prigozhin began to criticise the military leadership, accusing them in particular of failing to provide the necessary ammunition during the battle. He even threatened to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut if they did not receive the ammunition they needed. Prigozhin targeted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, accusing him of negligence and corruption. The international community took note of Prigozhin’s comments and the fate of Bakhmut, recognising that the real battlefield stretched over a thousand kilometres from Lugansk and Donetsk to Zaporizhia.

Realising that the Battle of Bakhmut was drawing to a close, the Kremlin began adding Wagner’s personnel to its own lists, including those with criminal records, in an attempt to regain control of these forces and undermine Prigozhin’s influence. As the battle drew to a close, Wagner’s commander began to discuss withdrawing his forces from Ukraine, indirectly signalling the Kremlin’s plan to remove him from the scene. Prigozhin believed that his popularity after Bakhmut’s victory would prevent Moscow from marginalising him. Ignorant of the fact that no one is indispensable, Wagner’s leader said that his soldiers had returned to Russia to shop and were being offered free goods by the people, underlining the waning popularity of his movement. The Russian government had even allowed extensive advertising urging people to join Wagner, which was promptly removed from all Russian cities after the uprising.

Less than two weeks earlier, the commander of Wagner’s forces had announced that he was withdrawing from the front line in Ukraine and moving to the southern city of Rostov during the brief uprising. He stationed his troops at the command and control centre in the city centre and at the military airport, all without any resistance from regular forces.

However, it remained unclear how Prigozhin, who commanded a few thousand fighters, would control such a large city (Rostov is geographically larger than Belgium and five times the size of Lebanon). Moreover, he sent only a fraction of his forces in a convoy towards Moscow, which is 1,000 kilometres from Rostov and home to 25 million people and the bulk of the Russian armed forces.

The fact that Prigozhin needed a more strategic plan than seeking attention and relying on Putin to negotiate with him became clear as his convoy moved along the M4 towards the capital, Moscow. Despite the potential damage that could be caused by a confrontation between regular troops and Wagner’s special forces, the rebellion was mismatched from the start. The situation highlighted the apparent inability of the Russian leadership to control internal affairs.

The events in Russia are significant because Prigozhin diverted attention from the war in Ukraine without necessarily affecting the dynamics on the battlefield. He had vowed to “destroy all those who stand in his way”. However, the presence of a small number of his forces in Rostov was not intended to achieve much.

Prigozhin’s standoff with President Putin and his ill-considered grandstanding ultimately cost him considerable popularity. Putin resolved the matter quickly, demonstrating the cohesion of his leadership and effectively quelling the Wagner rebellion before it got out of hand. Prigozhin, the leader of mercenary forces driven by financial gain, is now leaving Russia, where he made his fortune, for an uncertain future in Belarus. Attention now turns to the reorganisation of the Russian state as it learns from past mistakes and prepares to navigate domestic reforms and the ongoing war with the West.

Overnight, Wagner was transformed in the eyes of the Western media from a “dirty mercenary terrorist group” to a “force fighting Russian corruption”. Western observers hoping for a prolonged uprising were disappointed when it was swiftly ended before the day was out. President Putin’s customary coolness in crises signalled an uncertain future for the Wagner organisation as it operated and for its former leader unless Prigozhin could find foreign backers to support his challenge to the Kremlin. But the euphoria in the West was short-lived as the Wagner leader, known as “Putin’s chef” (because he owns restaurants and catering companies that provide services to the Kremlin), provided his last meal in Russia.

Developments in Russia serve as a reminder of the significance of Prigozhin’s rebellion, which has temporarily shifted the focus away from the Ukrainian arena. It remains to be seen how the Russian state, having swiftly contained the rebellion, will correct past mistakes, continue domestic reforms and manage the ongoing conflict with Western powers.