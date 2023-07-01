French suburbs: The absence of European principles rather than a local problem.

Subscribe to get access

Le Pen’s right-wing party leader, Sébastien Chenu, said: ‘If Algeria is worried about its nationals in France, it can take them back’. The far-right narrative reinforces the portrayal of these suburbs as problematic by emphasising the insecurity caused by ‘mass migration’ from the big cities. The right-wing party portrays the suburbs as “at war with state power” and an outlawed “epicentre of terror”. Similarly, the police unions affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior advocate a “state of war” and claim that all means should be used to impose security.

As a result, local authorities have increased police presence in these areas. Since 2017, security officers have been authorised to use lethal force if they feel their lives are in danger while carrying out their duties.

French researchers have observed that penalties and prison sentences are disproportionately harsh for residents of the suburbs, especially those of African and Arab origin who hold French citizenship. This has led to prison overcrowding.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne ordered the deployment of hundreds of armoured vehicles during the fourth night of popular action to demonstrate a strong state response. The move portrayed the French state as a police state rather than a democracy, echoing the handling of the yellow vest protests in previous years. President Emmanuel Macron responded to the unrest by blaming social media platforms for inciting the riots and calling for an increased police presence and confrontation with protesters.

Rather than democratically addressing the problems within French society, as Europe claims to prioritise, the French Republic’s actions show a determination to demonstrate its control of the streets and prioritise security over finding common ground. This conflation of interests between an angry section of the population and the ruling state apparatus only exacerbates the situation.

President Macron himself admitted that the people did not elect him because he was the best choice for them. The French electorate rejected the extreme right represented by Marine Le Pen. It is, therefore, not surprising that there is a significant gap between the aspirations of the French people and their leader. This gap has been evident in Macron’s decision-making, often bypassing democratic processes. The proposed retirement law, for example, was withdrawn from parliament for fear of rejection by the majority and a significant proportion of the French population.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the state pays less attention to internal issues such as the problems of the Paris suburbs and the other dozen or so areas such as Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Lille that have experienced riots. Instead, the state tends to focus on international issues, such as its involvement in the war in Ukraine between the United States and Russia, an involvement in which neither France nor Europe is directly involved and which has fuelled inflation in the country, devalued the euro and increased electricity, gas and food prices. This diversionary tactic ignores the economic cohesion that could be achieved with Russia, similar to the unification of the European continent during the Second World War when more than 24 million Russian citizens sacrificed their lives to counter the threat posed by Germany to European countries, particularly France.

As a result, France has yet to find a comprehensive solution to the ongoing problems in the Paris suburbs and other affected areas. Instead of striving for justice, equality and fraternity, which is the motto of the French Republic, the state’s actions and policies reflect a failure to uphold and respect the ink-on-paper European principles that are supposed to guide and unite the continent. The focus on the suburbs should not be seen as an isolated local problem but rather as a symptom of the absence of these principles on a broader European scale.