Elizabeth Tsurkov is in a long-term prison.

Subscribe to get access

Read more of this content when you subscribe today.

All these facts remain undeniable as long as the Israeli-Russian individual – with a similar known background – presents herself in any country that is not hostile to Israel. However, Tsurkov’s trips to Syria and several to Iraq, including Kurdistan and other regions, have raised suspicions among parties who monitor travel to and from these countries.

The presence of a woman with a Russian passport who speaks Arabic, claims to be a researcher at Princeton University, openly expresses hostility towards the Syrian government and Russia, and reveals her military intelligence service and current reserve status would naturally raise suspicions among the Iraqi authorities. Iraq is known to be divided between those who are loyal to the United States and those who are staunchly hostile.

By venturing from the Kurdish province into Shia towns with armed groups and factions opposed to the American military presence and occupation, Tsurkov may have voluntarily exposed herself to potential kidnapping. Alternatively, her actions could be attributed to a lack of intelligence or security awareness that would theoretically be expected of someone with her previous professional experience.

Tsurkov reportedly travelled to Najaf, Iraq, with individuals associated with the Sadrist movement led by Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr under the pretext of conducting academic research. However, it is unlikely that she obtained any significant private or exclusive information, as even officials within the Sadrist movement are unaware of the movement’s future steps including Sayyid Muqtada himself. The movement’s past activities are well-known and accessible to everyone because Iraq has no secrets.

Tsurkov left several traces, making it almost impossible for any security agency to ignore them or to refrain from conducting a thorough investigation into her presence in Iraq. Her alleged former affiliation with Israeli intelligence only increased the urgency of locating her and closely monitoring her contacts and movements. As a result, Tsurkov presented herself as a valuable prize for the “Axis of Resistance”, much like former Israeli colonel Elhanan Tannenbaum, who was captured by Lebanese Hezbollah under different circumstances and subsequently exchanged for Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners.

Tsurkov is reportedly “fine”, according to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Keeping her alive serves the kidnappers’ interest in emphasising the unity of the fronts and the “Axis of the Resistance” and lobbying to release more Palestinian prisoners. However, the Israeli government, which includes right-wing hardliners unwilling to negotiate the release of Palestinians, may not support efforts to maintain cohesion within the “axis of resistance” and advance the Palestinian cause. The Iraqi resistance will most likely refuse their release without exchanging Palestinian prisoners in solidarity with the leading cause of liberating Palestine.

With two Israelis still held by Hamas (Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed) and the remains of two soldiers (Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin) from the 2014 Gaza war in Hamas’ custody, Israel has yet to accept the conditions for their return. Given these factors, it is highly likely that Tsurkov’s absence will continue for an extended period, especially if there is no strong inclination from the Israeli government to secure her release. Israel is now seeking Russian intervention, even as it supports Ukraine with arms, intelligence and diplomacy. But Moscow’s willingness to help Netanyahu appears to be lacking. It seems that Tsurkov has recklessly thrown herself into the lion’s den to become the prey.