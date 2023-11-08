Has the countdown to war to annihilate the people of Gaza begun?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In a stark revelation of the escalating conflict, Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” has cast a harsh light on the Israeli-Zionist approach to the Palestinian conflict. Reports have emerged of derogatory language used by Israeli government officials against Palestinians, with some officials going so far as to suggest that the use of nuclear weapons against Gaza could be considered a ‘reasonable’ course of action to wipe out the population. This alarming rhetoric comes against a backdrop of growing international awareness and concern about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The situation has reached a critical juncture, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly given carte blanche by the United States and Western allies to pursue his agenda. Netanyahu’s agenda of creating a new Nakba – a term historically associated with the 1948 Palestinian exodus – aims to displace Palestinians to Egypt and dismantle Hamas.

However, the severity of the Israeli offensive has reportedly exceeded what Netanyahu’s international backers are willing to support for very long. The shifting tide of international opinion, coupled with the evolving military situation and the steadfast resistance of Palestinian forces, has begun to move previously silent supporters of Israel to speak out. The graphic images of widespread destruction and the systematic targeting of civilians, especially children, have become too serious to ignore, mainly by the Western community.

The potential for a wider conflict, with interventions on multiple fronts, has added urgency to the situation. This has prompted some of Israel’s traditional allies to break their silence and distance themselves from what is increasingly seen as a disproportionate and morally indefensible war waged with apparent impunity from international accountability. The question now looms large: Has the countdown to a fight to exterminate Gaza’s population begun, or will the international community’s growing unease lead to a reassessment of the situation on the ground?

One month after the devastating military campaign in Gaza, the international community is at a crucial moment as UN Secretary-General António Guterres publicly calls for a ceasefire. Guterres’ call comes in the wake of unprecedented casualties, including the deaths of 88 United Nations personnel – the highest number ever recorded in a single conflict zone in such a short period.

The Secretary-General’s call for an end to the hostilities, which he poignantly described as turning Gaza into a “children’s graveyard”, marks a significant shift in the international response to the crisis. This shift is underlined by the fact that the United Nations has suffered significant casualties.

