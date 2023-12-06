The Palestinian resistance hoped for the occupation army to sink into Gaza’s quagmire.

Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

The Israeli military has encircled Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and areas in the north, launching a major operation aimed at crushing the Hamas movement and the broader Palestinian resistance. This strategy is part of a more comprehensive plan to subjugate the entire Palestinian population if successful. According to a spokesman for the occupation forces, this operation could last more than a month, marking a conflict on a scale that Israel hasn’t seen since its establishment as a state. However, this prolonged operation does not guarantee the Israeli army’s control over the occupied territories. The military is expected to suffer significant human losses. Meanwhile, the resistance is strategically preparing to trap the Israeli forces by creating a quagmire for them in Gaza and the surrounding areas.

Zionist leaders have publicly declared their intention to ‘cut off water, electricity, medicine and food’ to the Palestinians, whom they described as ‘animals’. This statement comes amid actions that have resulted in the displacement of a million Palestinians in northern Gaza following the destruction of their homes and hospitals. The Israeli government has imposed a siege on the civilian population, cutting off essential resources and destroying the education and medical systems.

Despite these actions, it seems misguided to blame Israel alone for the dehumanisation of Palestinians, including its bombings in southern Gaza, attacks on Khan Yunis and the overall siege that has made the whole of Gaza dangerous and unstable. Indeed, the crux of the problem lies primarily with the Western world. There is a perceived double standard in its approach to teaching about humanity, human rights and self-defence. This standard seems to change when it comes to Israel and its actions. Europe, for example, has been accused of condoning Israel’s actions against Palestinian civilians and even amending its laws and constitutions to restrict freedom of expression when it comes to criticism of Israel. A notable example is Germany’s declaration that recognition of Israel is a prerequisite for applying for citizenship. Such actions represent a bold stance that raises questions about the international community’s commitment, or lack of commitment, to universal human rights principles, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

