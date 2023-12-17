What does the killing of Israeli prisoners tell us about the behaviour and morale of the Israeli army and the impact of resistance?

By Elijah J. Magnier:

Three Israeli prisoners managed to escape when Hamas guards were killed during a bombardment. Following established protocol, the prisoners removed their shirts to show they were not wearing explosive vests, raised their hands and carried a white flag to signal their non-combatant status. They approached what they believed to be a Golani combat unit operating in Al-Shujaiya, north of Gaza, and communicated in Hebrew to identify themselves. They were fatally shot, with multiple bullet wounds found in their bodies. The Israeli military later explained the incident as a case of mistaken identity, in which the prisoners were perceived as a threat, most likely because they were mistaken for Palestinians.

This incident raises questions about the Israeli military’s standard perception of Palestinians as a threat, which justifies lethal action even in situations where individuals pose no apparent danger and indicate peaceful intentions. Such actions call for a deeper examination of the Israeli military’s rules of engagement, its compliance with international law and its overall professional conduct, and how Palestinian resistance has affected its psychology.

But there are other factors to consider in this case. Prolonged engagement in intense combat, particularly in the challenging context of urban warfare against a determined and indigenous enemy, can have a profound effect on the psychological well-being of invading soldiers. Constant exposure to such high-stress situations often leads to heightened anxiety and paranoia. This state of heightened alertness and anxiety can impair soldiers’ judgement, increasing the likelihood that they will misinterpret situations and misidentify non-threatening individuals as potential threats, resulting in unintended harm.The recent loss of Golani Brigade Battalion Commander Tomer Greenberg, along with 19 other officers and soldiers in the northern neighbourhood of Al-Shujaiya the previous day (82 killed by the same unit since 7 October and 128 in total killed in Gaza during the fighting), has dealt a significant blow to the morale and

