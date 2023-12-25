The Israeli offer signals a strategic defeat: Aid, withdrawal, prisoner swap and guarantees.

In a recent development that marks a significant shift in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel has proposed terms that subtly acknowledge its strategic repositioning. However, the Israeli proposal has been deemed inadequate and unfit for a deal. “Negotiations will begin only after a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with a comprehensive prisoner exchange in one package,” the Palestinian resistance leadership responded. These conditions include international guarantees against the re-arrest of the more than 10,000 Palestinian prisoners who have been released and an end to targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders.

In an interesting diplomatic move, Israel, represented by its envoy in Qatar, has made an offer to the Palestinian resistance to gradually resolve the long-standing issue of Palestinian hostages and Israeli prisoners.

This position, as articulated by the resistance, directly addresses Israel’s attempts to get out of its current predicament in Gaza. By proposing a gradual release of all prisoners, female first and male, in a second stage, Israel appears to be tacitly admitting a change in its operational objectives. The failure to free the Israeli prisoners by military means puts considerable pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is already struggling with its radical allies in the same coalition who are demanding the destruction of Gaza or his resignation. 

Netanyahu’s government is on the verge of political resignation, with Security Minister Itamar Bin-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatening to quit if the Israeli military ends its operations without achieving its goal of subduing Gaza and its people. Israel seems to be conceding to a reality that is beginning to be recognised: its inability to achieve its original goals of crushing the resistance by military means and dismantling Hamas – which is harassing the Israeli army in Gaza daily – has led it to rethink its strategy. Netanyahu faces a difficult choice: stop the war and resign, or continue the fight with no achievable goals, leading the army to stop the battle later.

