Written by Elijah J. Magnier:

The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip distinctively began the New Year, launching dozens of rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and its surroundings. This offensive struck at the heart of Israel’s military operations, which have been going on for about three months. The barrage sent a clear message to the Israeli government, army and settlers that their forces had failed to achieve their objectives, underlined by the fact that the majority of the rockets came from northern Gaza. The Israeli army had previously claimed this area as under its control and occupation. As a result, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing significant embarrassment, not only in front of its settler population but also in the eyes of its principal ally, the United States. America, anxious to end this war, sees its presidential election and international standing affected by its support for Israel. This support is coming under increasing scrutiny as it continues to support a state accused of carrying out racist massacres, broadcast on television and witnessed by the world community, seemingly indifferent to the consequences.

The Israeli government is reportedly considering entering the third phase of the ongoing war by demobilising over 100,000 volunteer reservists. The decision comes amid growing pressure from reservists’ families and the strain on the Israeli economy, which is already bearing the brunt of the conflict’s substantial costs, estimated at around $18 billion. Israel estimates the losses to reach $50 billion, depending on its longevity.

