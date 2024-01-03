Escalating tensions in Lebanon: Netanyahu’s Strategy to Burn the Middle East

Author: Elijah J. Magnier
Israel’s role and fingerprints in the assassination of key Hamas figures in Lebanon have become increasingly evident. Among those targeted were Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, and other prominent figures in the al-Qassam Brigades, such as Samir Fandi and Azzam Al-Aqraa, who have long been on Israel’s list of targeted assassinations. These actions resulted not only in their deaths but also in the loss of three Lebanese lives. This breach of the long-standing rules of engagement that Hezbollah has enforced as a defence and deterrent against such assassinations and violations appears to be a desperate attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to maintain his grip on power. This tactical “victory” comes in the wake of his failed strategic goals in Gaza to defeat Hamas and free all Israeli prisoners following almost three months of war on Gaza and its inhabitants.
This situation raises critical questions about the possible direction of this escalation. Is it possible that these assassinations will lead to more than the intense border bombardments that Israel has been able to withstand? Could we see a resumption of target assassinations against a wide range of groups in Lebanon, including Palestinians, Yemenis, Iraqis, Iranian leaders and Hezbollah itself? The complexity and volatility of the situation suggest a precarious path ahead, with implications that could extend far beyond the immediate region if Israel’s objective is to enlarge the front of the war.
Three years ago, on the same night of 2 January, the United States carried out significant target assassinations that resulted in the deaths of Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. The US believed this action would weaken the resistance against its presence in the Middle East and against its ally, Israel. However, the impact of such operations on the capabilities of resistance movements (and on a country like Iran) is complex, as these groups often do not depend solely on a single leader. They typically operate with a flexible, flat and horizontal leadership structure, unlike a traditional, pyramidical and hierarchical one, and are aware of the constant risks faced by their members, including the possibility of assassination.
In this context, what Israel did aligns with its previous actions against Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian leaders, aiming for tactical and media victories. Yet, the resistance movements’ operational structures and strategies are designed to withstand the loss of leaders, incorporating the potential for such losses into their daily planning.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions reflect his challenging and embarrassing political situation. Netanyahu recognised that his goals of dismantling Hamas and liberating Israeli prisoners were unattainable through military means alone. The Israeli army, despite superior number and effectiveness, reportedly suffered significant casualties while engaging the resistance, sustaining more than 10,500 casualties among Israeli soldiers, according to a report obtained by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. This situation highlights the difficulties and challenges Netanyahu and the Israeli government faced in navigating the protracted conflict. Notwithstanding international support and cover for all the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on the battlefield, the destruction of Gaza and the levelling of many neighbourhoods, Netanyahu failed to claim any victory so far.
Israel’s Prime Minister believes he has adjusted his strategy by targeting prominent Hamas figures, including Yahya Al-Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, and Muhammad Al-Deif, the commander of Al-Qassam. Netanyahu’s plan included operations in Khan Yunis and the Shujaiyaneighborhood, critical Qassam strongholds, with the aim of either freeing Israeli soldiers or eliminating Hamas leaders to claim some form of tactical victory.
Netanyahu’s predicament is further complicated by pressure from his government allies, who have threatened to resign if he halts the military campaign, which has yet to achieve its strategic objectives. This situation leaves Netanyahu with limited options, which may lead him to escalate the conflict or seek a significant victory to strengthen his position. His actions appear to be driven by the need to secure a tangible achievement before the end of his term and to avoid potential legal repercussions.
Before the escalation of operations in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and its suburbs, Prime Minister Netanyahu initiated targeted assassination missions against members of the Special Forces (Ridwan) in their homes. These operations also targeted members of the engineering units involved in bombing Israeli targets who had safely returned to their homes. This move was unprecedented and challenged Hezbollah’s belief that new and stringent security measures would be sufficient to minimise casualties and evade detection by Israeli electronic surveillance.
But Netanyahu took a different tack, convinced that Hezbollah had been deliberately avoiding a full-scale war since 8 October. Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, believed that opening a second wider front would not stop the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Today, the dynamic seems to have changed without necessarily forcing Hezbollah to change the course of the compass away from Gaza, as Netanyahu wishes. The southern suburbs of Beirut, home to many resistance leaders of various nationalities, including key Hezbollah figures, have become a focal point of tension.
In this high-stakes scenario, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set a clear boundary for the rules of engagement in the past: “The suburbs of Beirut in exchange for Tel Aviv.” This statement underlines the potential for significant escalation and the delicate balance of power in the region. The situation reflects the complex and volatile nature of the conflict, where strategic calculations and retaliatory measures carry the risk of spiralling into broader confrontations.
Prime Minister Netanyahu may hope Sayyed Nasrallah will carry out his threats and escalate the conflict, which could bring the US intervention to ask all parties to de-escalate. Indeed, a wider escalation could draw the United States and European nations to enforce a comprehensive ceasefire with the Israeli agreement. Moreover, an international intervention could lead to the implementation of Resolution 1701, where Hezbollah is asked to move 40 km away from the Lebanese borders and perhaps bring an end to the war in Gaza – an outcome that Netanyahu himself seems reluctant to initiate for fear of government instability and the failure of the Israeli army to achieve its objectives. However, if all parties reach this level, more elements could be brought to the table for a more comprehensive solution for Lebanon and Syria and a possible two-state solution for the Palestinians.
In this scenario, Netanyahu could extricate himself without appearing defeated if the conflict escalated. Instead, he could portray the situation as a testament to the importance of Israel’s relationship with the United States and its other allies, which could be used to justify ending the war. This approach could offer Netanyahu a way out of the domestic predicament he finds himself in.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah faces the challenge of devising a robust, well-considered and effective response to restore the balance of power, deterrence and the rules of engagement. Such a strike would have to be calculated to deter Israel from continuing its assassination campaign while avoiding a spiral into a wider conflict and a deflection from the Palestinian cause. For Hezbollah, the goal would be to prevent Netanyahu from exploiting the situation to expand the scope of the war, which he might see as an opportunity to resolve his political challenges and bring himself out of the quagmire of Gaza.
This precarious situation evokes historical parallels, notably the accusation that Emperor Nero burned Rome to stay in power. Similarly, Netanyahu is seen as potentially willing to escalate the conflict in Lebanon to secure his political future, a strategy fraught with risks for all concerned.
In anticipation of possible Hezbollah retaliation, Israel has significantly reinforced its defence systems, notably the Iron Dome, along the border with Lebanon. The preparations extend to major cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, where emergency and ambulance services are being prepared for the possibility of precision rocket attacks by Hezbollah. These rockets, known for their accuracy, pose a challenge to the Iron Dome, especially when launched in large salvos simultaneously, potentially overwhelming and flooding the Israeli defence system.
Conversely, the resistance, seemingly preparing for an escalation, strategically mobilises its forces while refraining from a full-scale general mobilisation. Lebanon is now at a critical juncture, weighing whether to maintain its supportive stance towards Gaza or to be part of the conflict, as Hamas military commander Muhammad al-Deif had initially envisaged. Lebanon’s potential participation in an all-out war aligns with Netanyahu’s strategy of maintaining power by potentially drawing various parties into a wider conflict.
If a major war were to break out between Hezbollah and Israel, the repercussions would be far-reaching. The conflict would broaden in scope and likely spill over to other fronts. In such a scenario, Hezbollah is unlikely to stand alone, as various groups and fronts could become involved, further complicating regional dynamics and escalating the situation into a wider confrontation. Such a development would significantly impact the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, with potential consequences beyond the immediate parties involved, and it will play a role in Netanyahu’s survival game.
