The resistance in Gaza will hold the memory of 7 October vivid in the minds of Israelis.

The resistance in Gaza is actively working to ensure that the events of October remain a permanent fixture in the collective memory of Israelis. More than a hundred days have passed since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza. Yet, US President Joe Biden conspicuously omitted any reference to the 24,000 Palestinians massacred by Israel, including 70 per cent of children and women, according to United Nations reports from Gaza. Among these tragic losses, Israel is said to have targeted and killed 144 UN workers and over 130 journalists. This stark reality underscores a declining respect for international justice, human rights and law, especially for nations outside the Western alliance.

In his campaign speech, President Biden highlighted his success in negotiating the exchange of Israeli prisoners for foreign non-combatants in the early stages of the Gaza conflict. He also drew attention to the situation of ‘more than 100 Israeli prisoners’, including six people with dual US-Israeli citizenship, held by Hamas and Palestinian resistance groups. This emphasis gives the impression that the Gaza war is happening in a distant, detached world. Contrary to its advocacy of a ceasefire, the US administration, including the President, his ministers and spokespeople from the White House and the Pentagon, have openly rejected the idea of a ceasefire.

The US appears to be supporting the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his conduct of the war, which Israeli officials increasingly see as a personal crusade to maintain his grip on power. After 101 days of conflict, Israel appears to have failed to achieve any strategic objectives, has instead settled for tactical gains and started the pull out of some divisions from the inhabited zones of Gaza.

