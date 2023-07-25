Is the US sending military reinforcements to Iran in preparation for war?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

In a significant show of military might that has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows, the United States has sent two amphibious warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East. The official Pentagon statement justified the reinforcements necessary to ‘ensure freedom of navigation, deter Iran, enhance regional security, and increase presence and capabilities in light of the continuing Iranian threat and coordination with partners’. The Pentagon also cited the continuing Iranian threat as a reason for the build-up, signalling the seriousness of the situation. In addition, the British media have fuelled speculation that the US Navy is actively preparing for a possible war against Iran in the region. Despite these rumours, the possibility of an imminent conflict is remote, as the US is already heavily involved in other significant wars, including the war in Ukraine and preparations for a future confrontation with China.

The Pentagon claims that “the reason for sending reinforcements to the three destroyers currently in the Middle East (USS Paul Hamilton, USS Thomas Hudner and USS McFall) is due to hostile Iranian activity that threatens navigation and security. Iran has attempted to seize 20 ships since 2021, fired on the commercial tanker Richard Voyager while attempting to seize it off the coast of Oman, and seized two tankers in one week”.

This military show of force comes exactly two years after the US reduced its military presence in the Middle East following its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. In fact, the current US military deployment is an attempt to address the earlier concerns of regional allies that they were left vulnerable as they watched the US withdraw military effectiveness from the Middle East and rally Western allies for the war with Russia. To fill the long-standing void and reaffirm its commitment, the US would like the Gulf states to believe it is sending additional forces to the region to reassure its allies of its commitment to their security. But there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

