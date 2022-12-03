Does Washington want to distance Caracas from Moscow and Tehran?

Written by – Elijah J. Magnier:

The United States of America has granted Chevron a limited six-month expanded Licence to resume pumping oil in Venezuela. This is an essential step following the US announcement to release three billion dollars of the more than 20 billion dollars of Venezuelan funds frozen in banks and international institutions in various countries. This decision is seen as a positive but timid step that goes in the direction of the US interests in the first place and the Venezuelan interests in the second. Observers and analysts believe that this US measure falls perhaps in line with US intentions to distance Venezuela from Russia, China and Iran. Are these the US’s plans, and are they possible to achieve?

A senior decision-maker in the Venezuelan government familiar with the content of the ongoing negotiations said, “Venezuela has not changed and will not change its policy towards its allies and friends who have supported it during the years of illegal US sanctions against the country. Venezuela enjoys an excellent relationship with Iran, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Cuba and other countries. These will remain our friends and allies whether all illegal Western sanctions are or aren’t lifted. We have our principles, and we do not forget our friends or the countries that tried to overthrow our democratic system.”

Venezuela negotiated with the Venezuelan US-backed right-wing opposition delegation in Mexico, which resulted in an agreement, including holding Presidential elections in the country in 2024. This decision was followed by the US Treasury Department’s announcement to release three billion dollars to be administered by the United Nations after listing the priorities the Venezuelan government will spend on. According to the source, the focus will be “the development of the education system and schools, health, electricity, support for over 60,000 chronic and cancerous patients, hospital development, covering drug shortages and other infrastructure projects.”

On Saturday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a Venezuelan General License 41, which allows Chevron to resume oil extraction operations for six months. The US Treasury Department office opened its doors on Saturday, a holiday, to issue the licence. However, it should be noted that Chevron owns only a tiny portion of the oil extraction rights it manages. The majority of the oil production and control is held by the Venezuelan state oil and natural gas company PDVSA. Therefore, Chevron has the right to sell what is extracted in partnership with PDVSA and sell the oil to the buyer who offers a price commensurate with international prices.

It is all related to oil. The West has considered Venezuela to be ruled by a dictator since 2017. President Trump imposed harsh sanctions on the country. This US classification of Venezuela and Washington’s use of its favourite weapon of human rights have suddenly vanished- due to its need for oil. Suddenly the “President-dissident” Juan Guaido, long touted by the West as an alternative puppet president, is no longer recognised as Venezuela’s interim President since he lost his position as head of its parliament and following the failure of the colour revolution.

There is no doubt that the promotion of Juan Guaido as President has failed to achieve the US objectives to turn the population against their leaders, strangle the Venezuelan economy and confiscate its funds. These funds of over $20n billion derive from oil, iron, aluminium and other revenues that state and private sectors cannot return to and support the Venezuelan economy due to the US sanctions. Moreover, the UK illegally seized Venezuelan gold, estimated at approximately two billion dollars. All the US-EU sanctions were imposed unilaterally without United Nations approval and caused revenue losses of over $20 billion to the Venezuelan state. It shows how western sanctions always hit the population in the first place, similar to the US sanctions on Cuba, Syria, Lebanon and Iran. The West has also disposed of some of Venezuela’s money to the opposition, which lost its case following the US policy of regime change. But Caracas will not negotiate the expenditure of its confiscated sums belonging to the state that the West has illegally disposed of for its political goals.

Advertisements Advertisements Advertisements

Share this: Email

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Skype

Facebook

Print

Pocket

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...